Will EA Sports PGA Tour be available on EA Play?

EA Sports PGA Tour is the premier series of golf simulation video games from publisher and developer Electronic Arts (and their subsidiary, EA Sports) since 1990. The long-awaited 2023 entry in the series, titled EA Sports PGA Tour, has much to offer fans and newcomers alike - and is also part of Electronic Arts’ EA Play subscription service, but not as a full game.

Read on to learn more about the details of the trial.

EA Sports PGA Tour is available as a 10-hour trial on EA Play

EA Sports PGA Tour is available to play starting from April 4, 2023, for all owners of the digital deluxe edition and existing subscribers of EA Play.

Players with an active subscription of EA Play can download the title when writing this article and play it for “free” up to a maximum of 10 hours. Past the ten-hour mark, progression will be locked until they complete a full game purchase. Fortunately, however, progress will carry on to the purchased version from the trial, so eager players need not worry about losing their hard-earned progression in the campaign.

Unfortunately, this means that players will not have full access to the game via EA Play, although 10 hours is sufficient to get a feel of the game before deciding on a purchase.

How can players access the trial in EA Play?

Keep the following points and tips in mind when activating the trial:

You must have an active subscription of EA Play before you start playing the EA Sports PGA Tour trial.

PlayStation players can download the trial from the PSN store with an active EA Play subscription.

Xbox players with an active subscription of Game Pass Ultimate already have EA Play bundled in, so they can head on to the store and begin the download for the trial.

PC gamers can either download and play the trial via the Xbox app for Windows (using PC Game Pass) or via the Origin app for PC, along with Steam.

Accessing the trial is as simple as opening up your respective storefront, searching for the game title, and hitting the download button.

What is EA Sports PGA Tour?

The eighteenth entry in the PGA Tour series of gold simulation video games, EA Sports PGA Tour, is the upcoming, hotly anticipated sequel to 2015’s Rory McIlroy PGA Tour. Featuring new gameplay innovations like the Pure Strike and full integration with ShotLink and renowned golfers such as Cameron Champ, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Lexi Thompson, this year’s PGA Tour promises to be the best golfing experience gamers can get.

The game is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 worldwide.

