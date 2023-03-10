Nvidia RTX 30 series Founder Edition cards delisted: Will they be discontinued soon?

According to the latest news, Nvidia has delisted Nvidia RTX 30 series Founder's Edition cards from the company's official website. As per sources, the cards have disappeared from the company's American and French websites.

Previously, US websites would redirect page viewers to a third-party retailer: Best Buy. The retail giant would then fulfill the order. However, only pre-built PCs, laptops, and third-party add-in card variants of the GPUs remain as of today.

Nvidia's official website shows just pre-built PCs and add-in card models (Image via Nvidia)

Both the high-end RTX 3080 and 3090 and the mid-range RTX 3060 and 3070 series graphics cards have disappeared from the website. Some of them were launched back in 2020; they are over two and a half years old. Thus, we can put together the conclusion: Nvidia is discontinuing the RTX 30 series lineup.

The RTX 30 series lineup might have gotten discontinued a bit too early

The latest RTX 40 series lineup from Nvidia is still a bit lopsided. The company is yet to launch the more affordable and practical RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 lineup of cards.

At the end of the day, they make up most of the company's sales. Both of these Ampere GPUs are listed towards the top of the Steam Hardware Survey charts. Thus, delisting the last-gen RTX 3060 and the 3070 lineups from the official websites might be a rushed decision; their demand will be unattended for months.

This situation will benefit AMD, who already have an upper hand with their much more value-for-money RX 6000 lineup. Nvidia's FE GPUs are the cheapest option to consider since they are offered at MSRP. Their sudden disappearance will leave players with add-in card models that are often priced much higher than usual.

Nvidia FE cards have been delisted before

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that Founder's Edition cards have disappeared from the website. Back in 2020, the RTX 30 series GPUs were mistakenly taken down. However, Nvidia acted quickly and the listings were back online within a couple of hours.

However, it's been hours since the FE cards have been delisted from the Nvidia website. Till now, the company hasn't taken any action to resolve the issue. This further proves our theory that Nvidia is discontinuing the Founder's Edition variants of the last gen cards.

Resources used to produce RTX 30 series reference cards will likely be put on the new Ada Lovelace-based FE cards. The entire lineup is probably in mass production now that some models have been publicly launched.

