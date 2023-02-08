5 best PSUs for Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 

When building a high-end gaming PC, choosing the right power supply unit (PSU) is critical for ensuring that all components, including the graphics card, receive the power they need to operate smoothly and reliably. If the PSU is underpowered, the graphics card may not perform at its best or even suffer damage, while an overpowered PSU is simply a waste of money.

The RTX 4090 has a 450W rating, and an 850W power supply is advised. The RTX 4080 16GB has a 320W TGP, and a 750W power supply is suggested. The RTX 4070 Ti consumes as much as 226W, whereas a 700W power supply is suggested.

In this article, we’ll explore the five best PSUs for the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti, a powerful graphics card that requires a decent amount of power to perform optimally.

The Corsair RM850X, Seasonic Prime TX-850W, and three other great PSUs for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

1) Corsair RM850x 850W

The Corsair RM850x is a top-rated PSU capable of providing a stable and efficient power source to the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti and other high-end components.

It features an 850W capacity, which is more than enough to handle the power requirements of the RTX 4070 Ti and additional components such as a CPU, storage drives, and other accessories. The Corsair RM850x also features a high-quality 80 PLUS Gold certification, which means it delivers up to 90% energy efficiency, reducing heat and saving you money on your electricity bill.

2) Seasonic Prime TX-850 850W

The Seasonic Prime TX-850 is another great option for powering the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti. This high-quality unit features a powerful 850W capacity, making it capable of handling the power requirements of even the most demanding gaming PCs.

It also features an 80 PLUS Titanium certification, which delivers up to 94% energy efficiency, reducing heat and saving money on your electricity bill. Additionally, the Seasonic Prime TX-850 includes an advanced temperature control system, which adjusts fan speed based on the unit's temperature, ensuring quiet and reliable operation.

3) EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 850W

The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 is a powerful and reliable PSU that delivers a stable power source to the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti and other high-end components. It boasts an impressive 850W capacity, capable of meeting the energy needs of even the most demanding gaming PCs.

The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 is also 80 PLUS Titanium certified, which provides up to 94% energy efficiency, reducing heat and saving money on your electricity bill. Furthermore, it includes a top-notch fan control system that regulates the fan speed based on the temperature for quiet and dependable performance.

4) Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 850W

The Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 is a high-quality PSU that provides a stable source of power to the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti and other high-end components. It features an 850W capacity, which is more than enough to handle the power requirements of the RTX 4070 Ti and additional components.

The Be Quiet! The Dark Power Pro 11 is also 80 PLUS Platinum certified, which delivers up to 92% energy efficiency, reducing heat and saving you money on your electricity bill. Additionally, this unit features an advanced temperature control system, which adjusts fan speed based on the temperature of the unit, ensuring quiet and reliable operation.

5) MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIE5

The MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 is a high-performance power supply unit (PSU) designed for gamers and enthusiasts. It features a 1300W capacity, providing ample power for high-end components, including the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti.

The MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 is also 80 PLUS Platinum certified, which means it provides up to 92% energy efficiency, reducing heat and saving you money on your electricity bill. It is built with high-quality components, including Japanese capacitors, and features a compact design that is easy to install. The MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 also features a quiet and reliable fan control system, which adjusts fan speed based on the temperature of the unit.

