5 best PSUs for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

There is a noticeable increase in power consumption with Nvidia's Lovelace generation of GPUs, which includes the flagship RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080.

The RTX 4090 TGP is 450W, with the recommended power supply wattage being 850W. The RTX 4080 16GB TGP is 320W, and the recommended power supply wattage is 750W. Meanwhile, the RTX 4080 12GB pulls up to 285W, with the recommended power supply wattage being 700W.

If your PSU meets the necessary wattage, you won't need a new one. This article lists five of the best PSUs for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080.

Disclaimer: All the recommendations are based on the new ATX 3.0 standard. This is done to ensure maximum compatibility, future-proofing, and upgradability. This article is also purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

The Seasonic Vertex 1200W, SilverStone Technology HELA 850R, and 3 other great PSUs for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

1) MSI MPG A1000G PCIE 5 ($199.99)

The MPG A1000G PCIE 5 is MSI’s latest PSU. It is ATX 3.0-compatible and PCIe5.0-ready. It also has a new 16-pin 12VHPWR PCIe power connector for the latest Nvidia graphics cards.

A higher-end PSU is also available, namely the MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 80 Plus Platinum PSU, and it comes with monitoring features.

The MPG A1000G PCIE5 is only 80 Plus Gold, but it is cheaper. It is one of the best PSU options for the RTX 4080.

2) Seasonic Vertex 1200W ($231)

Seasonic's PS Vertex series lineup is offering 1000W to 1200W units in both 80+ Gold and up to 80+ Platinum. The ATX 3.0-compliant PSUs include a single PCIe Gen 5.0 connection and can provide the GPU with up to 600W of power.

The 80+ Gold series from Seasonic is only partially modular, compared to the 80+ Platinum series' entirely modular architecture.

3) Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1200W ($237.98)

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 PSU is available in capacities of 750W, 850W, 1,000W, 1,200W, 1,350W, and an enormous 1,650W, all of which are 80 Plus Gold-certified.

These PSUs include a single 12V rail, a 135mm or 140mm semi-passive fan, and a 10-year guarantee out of the box. There is also an LLC design with a DC-to-DC converter and Japanese capacitors. Additionally, Thermaltake boasts a tight voltage control of roughly 3% and ripple noise of less than 30 mV.

To summarize it all, the Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1200W has the potential to form a great alliance with the RTX 4080.

4) SilverStone Technology HELA 850R ($267.50)

SilverStone has unveiled its newest HELA 850R Platinum PSU. It is completely compliant with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards and has been verified by Cybernetics. It is an 850W 80+ Platinum design.

Naturally, the new 12VHPWR cable is the main attraction. The connector, which has six 12v lines, six ground lines, and four sensing lines, is somewhat taller than the typical 8-pin connector.

The Hela 850R's accompanying cable has a 450w stated restriction on it. However, 12VHPWR specs go as high as 600W. This would seem excessive for an 850W device but is absolutely sufficient for an RTX 4080.

The PSU has an ATX form factor and has all-Japanese electrolytic capacitors, extremely flexible black flat wires, and continuous 24/7 power delivery at 50C working temperature. All these features mean the HELA can handle the RTX 4080 without breaking any sweat.

5) MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 ($364.98)

The MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 is designed for high-power next-generation GPUs that can withstand surges of up to 2,600W. It offers higher-quality components than the preceding iterations.

According to the manufacturer, the MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 can manage up to twice as much electricity (or 2600W). It is designed to endure the large power fluctuations brought about by next-generation GPU technology.

