Cyberpunk 2077, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, Black Myth Wukong, and more are getting AMD FSR 3

AMD FSR 3 and HYPR-RX technologies are now official. The technologies make Team Red's temporal upscaling feature just as good if not better than Nvidia's competing DLSS 3.5 solution. With support for improved anti-aliasing and frame generation, the new version of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) delivers massive frame gains. Like DLSS 3, it now acts like a framerate multiplier.

Team Red has outlined every fine detail about the new and upcoming software additions to the Radeon lineup. The company is integrating every innovation into a single bundle to let gamers enjoy superb experiences in the latest and most demanding titles.

For instance, AMD has plans to integrate frame generation into their drivers, thereby allowing for massive FPS gains in every DirectX 11 and 12 video game.

In this article, we will fill you in on the details about the upcoming Team Red technologies and how they will enhance gaming experiences.

AMD FSR 3 is bringing frame generation to all graphics cards, including Nvidia RTX 30 series

Following previous trends, the latest AMD FSR 3 is an open technology supported by a broad range of products and platforms, including AMD's RX 7000 and RX 6000 series GPUs and Nvidia's cards. Thus, gamers on the older RTX 30 and 20 series platforms that miss out on the latest DLSS 3 can utilize this tech to get sky-high framerates in video games.

The most important addition to FSR is frame generation technology. It uses AMD's Fluid Motion frame interpolation technology coupled with motion vector data from the game to generate additional frames that effectively multiply framerates. In addition, FSR 3 can be bundled with AMD's latency enhancement technology, Anti-Lag, for the best experience.

Framerate gains with FSR 3 in Forspoken showcase a near 4x gain (Image via AMD)

Forspoken is one of the first games to get AMD FSR 3. In a showcase, the game ran at over 4K 120 FPS, even with the highest graphics fidelity and ray tracing applied.

Native Anti-Aliasing tech allows for the best image quality (Image via AMD)

Native Anti-Aliasing (AA) allows gamers to use the tech without upscaling but with the high-quality anti-aliasing and sharpening that FSR 3 brings to the table. This results in vastly improved image quality over native resolution with temporal anti-aliasing.

Players can use native AA to get higher framerates, thanks to frame generation and even higher picture quality than native resolution, making it the best for ultra-responsive and visually pleasing experiences.

The best part about AMD FSR 3 is that it's supported on both AMD Radeon RX 7000 and RX 6000 series and Nvidia graphics cards. Multiple games are adding support for the latest iteration of Super Resolution. A detailed list is as follows:

Immortals of Aveum

Forspoken

Frostpunk 2

Black Myth Wukong

Starship Troopers Extermination

Space Marine 2

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Cyberpunk 2077

Crimson Desert

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Squad

The Alters

Besides this, AMD has also confirmed partnerships with Ascendant Studios, Enduring Games, Square Enix, Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, Saber Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, 11-bit Studios, Offworld Industries, Unreal Engine 5, Pearl Abyssm SEGA, and more to bring FSR 3 to further games in the near future.

What is AMD HYPR-RX technology?

HYPR-RX combines frame gen with other AMD technologies (Image via AMD)

Besides FSR 3, Team Red also announced HYPR-RX technology today. It combines AMD Radeon Boost, Anti-Lag, and Super-Resolution to deliver the best experience. The tech integrates all of these features to take the experience to the next level.

That said, AMD isn't done here. HYPR-RX will continue to be developed for performance jumps like never heard of before. AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (the company's frame generation technology) are being incorporated into the driver.

This means any game running on DirectX 11 and 12 will be able to leverage the tech along with other experience enhancers like Anti-Lag, Chill, and Boost to squeeze the maximum out of AMD GPUs.

AMD HYPR-RX framerate gains in video games (Image via AMD)

The company aims to add support in a broad range of video games and enable the tech from the driver level. In a demo showcased, turning HYPR-RX on pushed framerates by a whopping 143% at 4K in Lies of P.

New AMD Noise Suppression technology

AMD Noise Suppression technology is headed to Radeon GPUs (Image via AMD)

Coming to innovative technologies, AMD graphics cards are now adding the capability to switch between CPU and GPU for audio acceleration. Added with superior drivers, AMD systems will now be able to deliver superb audio experiences.

Overall, AMD FSR 3, HYPR-RX, and other innovative technologies are exciting additions to Team Red's software lineup. They will enhance the experiences for gamers with a vast range of GPUs, including the older RX 6000 and RTX 30 series lineups.