Lies of P PC system requirements revealed - PS5 and Xbox graphics modes, pre-order bonuses and more explored

Developer Neowiz's upcoming souls-like action role-playing game, Lies of P, recently got a brand new trailer during the Summer Games Fest 2023, alongside a demo announcement. With the free demo being live on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as PC, the developer has revealed a number of key details regarding the game.

The PC system requirements of the upcoming soul-like action RPG were among the many things that were recently showcased. The console graphics modes and the pre-order bonuses, as well as the editions, were also revealed. The free demo being live on all platforms is a great way for players to try it out for themselves before pre-ordering.

Taking inspiration from FromSoftware's gothic souls-like title, Bloodborne, and mixing it with a twisted and intriguing take on the classic story of "Pinocchio," Lies of P is easily one of the most intriguing games of 2023. Here's everything you need to know about Lies of P regarding its PC system requirements, console graphics modes, pre-order bonuses, and more.

What are the PC system requirements for Lies of P?

Lies of P @Liesofp



Play the demo now: The journey toward humanity is just beginning. Step into the city of Krat to start discovering what lies between you and your truth. #LiesofP Play the demo now: liesofp.com/en-us/demo The journey toward humanity is just beginning. Step into the city of Krat to start discovering what lies between you and your truth. #LiesofPPlay the demo now: liesofp.com/en-us/demo https://t.co/ETixlof30k

Lies of P is built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4. Considering the game is a cross-gen title, releasing simultaneously on both current-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) as well as previous-gen (PS4 and Xbox One) consoles, the system requirements are quite low.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300

AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB

AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300

AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1660 6GB

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1660 6GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

Lies of P @Liesofp



Play the demo now to begin unraveling the lies: Puppets plagued with madness are only the beginning of the enemies you’ll face here. #LiesofP Play the demo now to begin unraveling the lies: liesofp.com/en-us/demo Puppets plagued with madness are only the beginning of the enemies you’ll face here. #LiesofPPlay the demo now to begin unraveling the lies: liesofp.com/en-us/demo https://t.co/3r8EBC0Jk4

Although it's not necessary, Neowiz does recommend installing the game on a SSD for a seamless and stutter-free experience.

What are the Lies of P graphics modes for Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

Much like any other modern current-gen release, Lies of P features a host of graphics modes, including the standard suite of performance, fidelity and balanced modes. As an added bonus, the game also supports HFR (high frame rate) mode, meaning VRR for compatible displays, which allows players to break free from the traditional 30fps or 60fps performance cap.

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the game has the following resolution and framerate targets for each graphics mode:

Performance: 2160p (upscaled from 1080p) at 60fps

2160p (upscaled from 1080p) at 60fps Fidelity: 2160p (upscaled from 1440p) at 30fps

2160p (upscaled from 1440p) at 30fps Fidelity with HFR: 2160p (upscaled from 1440p) at 40fps

Unfortunately, for Xbox Series S players, there are no graphics modes available to toggle between (similar to previous-gen versions of the game). On Xbox Series S, the game is set to a 1440p resolution (upscaled from 1080p) with a 60fps traget framerate.

Lies of P all edition and pre-order bonuses

Similar to any other modern release, Lies of P is offered in two different editions, a Standard Edition, and a premium Deluxe Edition. Both versions of the game come packed with the pre-order bonus items but differ in a few key areas.

Here's a complete breakdown of the Standard and Deluxe Edition:

Standard Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonus

72-hours early access

The Great Venigni’s Signature Coat

The Great Venigni’s Glasses

Mask worn by those preparing for the festival

The pre-order cosmetics that come with the Deluxe Edition of Neowiz's soul-like action RPG do not offer any gameplay advantage. The pre-order bonus includes two cosmetics, i.e., pieces of the Mischievous Puppet set, which includes:

Mischievous Puppet’s Clothes

Mischievous Puppet’s Parade Hat

Lies of P @Liesofp



Join our Discord to step inside Central Station: Tour the once-opulent city of Krat, but beware of the puppets who now reign. Will you unearth the truth buried beneath the cobblestone streets? #LiesofP Join our Discord to step inside Central Station: discord.gg/TfKV3ReZjr Tour the once-opulent city of Krat, but beware of the puppets who now reign. Will you unearth the truth buried beneath the cobblestone streets? #LiesofPJoin our Discord to step inside Central Station: discord.gg/TfKV3ReZjr https://t.co/14noK46vT3

Lies of P is scheduled to release on September 19, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC. You can also check out our preview of the title before diving into its world.

Poll : 0 votes