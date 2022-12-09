5 most anticipated Unreal Engine 5 games

Unreal Engine 5 is the latest version of Unreal Engine created by Epic Games. The newest generation of this game engine boasts several new features and improvements over its previous version, Unreal Engine 4, such as Lumen, Animation tools, Temporal Super Resolution, and more.

Undoubtedly, several current-generation games will be using the improved game engine for its enhanced capabilities and customization options. So far, very few games have been released with UE5, but several games have been announced to be based on the latest engine. An official update for Unreal Engine 5.1 was recently released, improving foliage and adding other useful features.

With quite a few UE5-developed games in the pipeline, this article will list five of the most anticipated Unreal Engine 5 games which are yet to be released.

The most anticipated Unreal Engine 5 games

1) State of Decay 3

State of Decay 3 is currently under development by Undead Labs, the developer of the previous State of Decay titles. The survival horror game was announced back in 2020 and it was officially confirmed that it would be developed on Unreal Engine 5.

Undead Labs' upcoming entry will be a survival game where hunting and finding shelter will be the core elements of the game. It's expected to be a multiplayer game, similar to State of Decay 2, and feature cross-play between Xbox and PC players.

2) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is the sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and is being developed by Ninja Theory. The game was first announced during the Game Awards 2019 and an in-engine footage trailer based on Unreal Engine 5 was released, immediately making it one of the most anticipated video games.

In late 2021, a gameplay trailer was released to showcase the title's incredible visuals, terrifying environments, lifelike characters, and much more. The upcoming game is set to be released on Xbox platforms and PC.

3) Quantum Error

Quantum Error is an indie first-person/third-person shooter game by TeamKill Media in the cosmic horror genre. The announcement trailer was first revealed in 2020 and this was followed up by a teaser trailer by Sony PlayStation in 2022, showcasing gameplay footage.

Furthermore, the teaser trailer confirmed that the game is still a work in progress being developed with Unreal Engine 5 and that the visuals and mechanics will be subject to change and improvement in the final released version.

Unfortunately, no official release date has been made public yet, but the game is set to arrive for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

4) Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong, first announced in 2020, is an action-adventure role-playing game inspired by the famous Chinese novel, Journey to the West. It's currently under development by Chinese indie developer Game Science in Unreal Engine 5.

The game has stunning visuals, fast-paced combat, powerful bosses, and much more. Presently, there are very few details about the surrounding environment, making the game more immersive. Additionally, the game will support ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS, which was revealed when Nvidia released exclusive gameplay in mid-2022.

Wukong is expected to be released in 2023 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it will exclusively be a single-player title or support multiplayer.

5) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, formerly Chernobyl is an open-world, action-adventure role-playing game set after an imaginary second massive explosion in the Exclusion Zone. The title is being developed by Ukrainian game developer GSC Game World in Unreal Engine 5.

It was initially announced during E3 2021 and quickly generated significant hype, especially after the success of the previous Stalker games. The game will be released in December 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

