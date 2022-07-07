E3 will return in 2023 in a grand fashion, will be an in-person event

There's some great news for all the gamers as E3 is set to return in a grand way in 2023 after being absent for a long time. The event has been a landmark feature in the world of video game showcases over the years, as it has become a gathering spot for the who's who of developers and publishers.

However, like many others, the event was affected by COVID-19, which resulted in its cancelation for three years.

E3 is considered the largest showcase event in the world of video games. Thousands of fans flock as developers and publishers show what's up their sleeves when the event takes place.

There are even reveals related to gaming hardware, and the event has witnessed several remarkable landmarks in the past. While the pandemic did leave a dampening effect on it, the organizers seem determined not to waste another year once 2023 arrives.

E3 set to return in 2023 after a three-year hiatus

The first cancelation, which occurred back in 2020, was expected as the pandemic was ravaging the world. A similar incident happened in 2021 and the current year as the organizers felt they weren't up for the task. However, latest news indicates that it will return as a physical event next year.

President and CEO of the ESA, Stanley-Pierre Louis, has some encouraging words for the fans:

"We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events. The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event."

As per the latest news, the ESA has indicated that June 2023 will be the likely window, although exact dates haven't been given. Registrations for the events and arrangements of the itineraries will begin in late 2022 in preparation for the next year.

The event will take place at the LA Convention Center, and ESA has partnered with ReedPop for the event. It has also disclosed glimpses of what might come, and the ambition is quite clear. To describe the event, it will be a:

"week of titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres and exclusive access to the future of video games."

ESA is also planning to invite various industry stakeholders apart from the games' publishers and developers. It remains to be seen what kind of arrangements will be made for those who won't be privileged enough to visit in person. However, the emphasis will be on catering to the physical guests who have been waiting for more than three years.

