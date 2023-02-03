Acer rumored to launch custom AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards: Can it stand against competition and Nvidia?

Acer is reportedly readying a custom RX 7000 series of graphics cards after launching its Arc discrete GPUs late last year. The company has also partnered with Nvidia to launch custom RTX graphics cards. However, Team Green GPUs will not be launched anytime soon.

Details surrounding the Acer RX 7000 series GPUs are thin, however, they will likely be announced in the second quarter of 2023. It is worth noting that the company has only launched a single discrete GPU for the DIY market to date, the Intel Arc A770 Predator Bifrost.

The company is yet to announce any models for the cheaper Arc A750 and the entry-level Arc A380. However, the leaked designs of the cards have already been spotted online, and the GPUs should launch soon.

Custom RX 7000 series and Arc graphics cards not company's first attempts at discrete GPUs

Although the Predator Bifrost GPUs are the first DIY graphics card from the company, it is worth noting that Acer has been designing GPUs for a long time.

Acer has built high-end gaming laptops and pre-built PCs for a long time. For pre-built desktops, the company has already designed desktop graphics cards. the company already has contacts with all GPU manufacturers, including Intel, AMD, and Nvidia.

Once the company launches its AMD RX 7000 and Nvidia graphics card models, it will become the second add-in card manufacturer to release GPUs based on chips from all three companies. The first company to do so was Gigabyte.

The Taiwanese motherboard manufacturer has been designing AMD and Nvidia GPUs for almost over a decade. The Gigabyte Arc GPU lineup was recently launched in late 2022.

What do Acer's moves mean for the discrete GPU market as a whole?

It is worth noting that the demand for PC hardware has hit rock bottom. The massive economic recession has made things difficult for many tech companies. Google, Amazon, Twitter, and Intel have cut their workforces to remain afloat.

Amidst such a market, Acer is opening up new divisions and expanding its business. Thus, the company's decision is a bold one.

On the bright side, more add-in card manufacturers result in more options. AMD does not have as many third-party graphics card makers as Nvidia and, thus, can benefit from Acer's video cards.

In addition, more third-party graphics cards will make the RX 7000 series cards available to gamers, making it a win-win situation for customers and AMD alike.

Acer has already showcased innovative graphics card designs with its Bifrost lineup of GPUs. The Arc A770 graphics card based on this design is a solid card that packs great thermal efficiency and acoustics.

Overall, the addition of a new add-in card manufacturer is welcome. Last year, EVGA quit the desktop DIY graphics card scene, leaving room for demand to be fulfilled. Acer stands a fair chance of making it big with its rumored AMD RX 7000 series and upcoming Nvidia graphics cards.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

