Is Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox?

While Xbox console users have been enjoying a host of new releases over the last few months, Helldivers 2 could be one game they have to forego entirely. The latest co-op shooter, developed by Arrowhead Game Studio, releases worldwide on February 8, 2024, at 9 am UK time. While the sequel to the 2015 release will see a simultaneous release on PlayStation consoles and PC, there's no such luck for those on Microsoft's gaming consoles.

Helldivers 2 is developed by Arrowhead, but it's published and licensed under PlayStation's IP list. Naturally, this makes Xbox's consoles a rival entity, and hence, the game won't be available on either the older-gen or current-gen Xbox consoles. In fact, this information was made clear when the first trailer dropped. Incidentally, the same treatment was handed out to the first Helldivers title as well, which can be played on either PlayStation consoles or on PC.

Could Helldivers 2 come to Xbox?

There are certain instances of games being developed by a PlayStation studio and being made available on Xbox consoles. The best example of such a game is MLB The Show 23, which is available on both generations of Xbox consoles. In fact, MLB The Show 24 will also follow suit, along with being available on the Nintendo Switch as well.

This is only possible as MLB The Show is published directly by MLB. In the case of Helldivers 2, the publishing rights and licenses belong to PlayStation, so it will have limited availability on consoles.

Will Helldivers 2 come to the Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass subscription, unlike the consoles, caters to a larger ecosystem. After all, it also includes certain games only available on PC. The new co-op shooter is also getting a simultaneous PC launch.

However, it's not going to be available at launch on the Xbox Game Pass. Given the relationship between Xbox and PlayStation, it's safe to assume that Helldivers 2 is unlikely to make it to the Game Pass in the future.

As a matter of fact, the game is unlikely to be available on the PS Plus subscription as well for the time being. While PlayStation revamped their subscription service earlier in 2022, day one releases are still not included in it.

However, unlike the Xbox Game Pass, it's likely that the Helldivers sequel could eventually make its way to the PS Plus subscription. First-party titles from PlayStation are typically added after some time to make them available to all those who are active subscribers.