Is MLB The Show 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Release date and more

The latest news regarding MLB The Show 24 indicates that there's something great awaiting all Xbox Game Pass members. The upcoming baseball simulator was announced on January 30, 2024, with superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the cover star. While all the details have not been revealed yet, developer San Diego Studio has given out some important information about the title.

MLB The Show 24 will be released on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles despite being developed by a first-party PlayStation studio. Like the last few years, the same fate awaits those who are subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass. All of them will be able to enjoy the upcoming release without spending an additional amount.

When will MLB The Show 24 be released?

MLB The Show 24 will be released globally on March 19, 2024. San Diego Studio and MLB will use the tried-and-tested schedule that they have followed over the last few years. It's the perfect time for baseball fans to enjoy the game, as it comes right before the new season.

When will MLB The Show 24 come to the Xbox Game Pass?

Once again, the title will be a day-one addition to Xbox's subscription service. In other words, subscribers will be able to play it starting March 19, 2024. That said, only the standard edition will be available on the Xbox Game Pass.

As announced by San Diego Studio, there will be three separate editions for the game - Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's. Details about the Collector's Edition will be announced on February 6, 2024.

There's a high chance that the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions will have an early access period. Usually, the early access period tends to last up to 72 hours, but this is unlikely on the Xbox Game Pass version.

Aside from Xbox, the upcoming title is also going to be available on the Nintendo Switch. This is the third year that MLB will release its baseball simulator on Nintendo's console.

The series will also continue on the old-gen consoles of both Xbox and PlayStation. However, there will be differences in their prices from the current-gen version, and certain gameplay features might also be absent.