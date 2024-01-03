Xbox Game Pass new games for January 2024

Microsoft recently revealed the list of new Xbox Game Pass games arriving this month. The subscription model is undoubtedly one of the best value-for-money services available in the gaming space. Game Pass offers players a wide selection of titles across multiple genres to choose from - against a modest monthly subscription fee. The service is updated regularly, with each month bringing in a slew of new titles for both the PC and Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S).

We have gathered all the available information regarding the new games that are arriving in Xbox Game Pass in January 2024 and those that are leaving.

What are the Xbox Game Pass games for January 2024?

Expand Tweet

Eight games will be available to claim during January 2024 in Xbox Game Pass:

Close to the Sun : Out now

: Out now Hell Let Loose : January 4

: January 4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla : January 9

: January 9 Figment : January 9

: January 9 Super Mega Baseball 4 : January 11

: January 11 We Happy Few : January 11

: January 11 Resident Evil 2 : January 16

: January 16 Those Who Remain: January 16

Additionally, the following DLCs will be available:

Chucky/Dead by Daylight : Out now

: Out now Hello Neighbour 2 Anniversary Update : Out now

: Out now Sea of Thieves Season 10: Out now

How to claim games on Xbox Game Pass

To claim games on XGP, readers will first need to purchase a subscription to the service and follow the steps below:

Boot up your Xbox console or the Xbox PC app.

Head to the Store and click on the “Game Pass” tab.

A list of all downloadable games can be found.

Choose the game you wish to play and hit the “Install” button to begin downloading.

Once the download finishes, hit “Play” to start.

Keep in mind that these games will only be accessible as long as your subscription to XGP is active.

All Xbox Game Pass tiers explained

With the addition of the Core version, Game Pass tiers are more confusing than ever. A breakdown of each tier, along with their benefits and drawbacks, can be found below:

Game Pass Core

Access to original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S games

No access on PC

Online multiplayer access

Additional discounts and XGP perks added

No access to EA Play

No access to Cloud Gaming

$10 a month

Game Pass Console

Access to original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S games

No access on PC

No Online multiplayer access

Additional discounts and XGP perks added

No access to EA Play

No access to Cloud Gaming

$11 a month

Game Pass PC

Access to original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S games

PC access

No online console multiplayer access

Additional discounts and XGP perks added

Access to EA Play

Access to Cloud Gaming; select titles via GeForce Now Ultimate

$10 a month

Game Pass Ultimate

Access to original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S games

PC Access

Online multiplayer access

Additional discounts and XGP perks added

Access to EA Play

Access to Cloud Gaming; select titles via GeForce Now Ultimate

$17 a month

List of games leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

Following is the list of games that will soon leave Xbox Game Pass in January 2024:

Grand Theft Auto V : January 5

: January 5 Garden Story : January 15

: January 15 MotoGP 22 : January 15

: January 15 Persona 4 Golden : January 15

: January 15 Persona 3 Portable: January 15

Check out our Xbox section on Sportskeeda for more news and updates.