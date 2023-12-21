Best Xbox games set to release in 2024

The year 2023 has been impressive for gaming, boasting stellar titles from all four major platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Xbox particularly had a great year with the release of Starfield, among other games. It would seem that 2024 is set to keep the same pace, with back-to-back blockbuster releases such as Persona 3 Reload and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Keeping up with the sheer magnitude of these releases can be quite tiring. So, here's a list of the best games to release on Microsoft’s gaming console for 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

The best games to release for the Xbox consoles in 2024

The games below are slated to release throughout the duration of 2024, releasing primarily on the Xbox Series X/S. A few of these titles are also being released for the last-generation consoles (Xbox One and One X). Unless mentioned otherwise, the games listed herein are also part of Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service, available on day one on PC and console.

1) Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The upcoming entry in the Like A Dragon/Yakuza franchise, Infinite Wealth takes place after the events of Like A Dragon: Gaiden. The game follows the exploits of protagonists Kiryu Kazuma and Ichiban Kasuga as they journey through Hawaii. An overseas destination is a first for the franchise.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be released across the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 26, 2024. The title is not available on Game Pass for now.

2) Persona 3 Reload

This remake of the 2006 title follows events of the FES version of Persona 3, boasting updated visuals and a revamped combat system much akin to Persona 3 Portable and Persona 5 Royal. The remake has been in development since 2019 and was first shared via an internal leak from SEGA.

Persona 3 Reload will be released on February 2, 2024, across both current- and last-gen consoles. The game will also be available on Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

3) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Silksong is the sequel to 2017’s incredibly popular Hollow Knight, expanding upon its intricate visuals, 2D combat and traversal. Naturally, the sequel also features updated gameplay mechanics, such as the ability to heal oneself, and a larger scale of the game world.

This much-anticipated sequel is set to release sometime in 2024, assuming there are no further delays. It is also expected to be made available on the Game Pass service.

4) Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

The sequel to 2020’s excellent Flight Simulator, this 2024 version can be described as a next-generation Flight Sim, bringing new game modes such as a career system, skydiving, air ambulances, and firefighting. Additionally, players can also expect new, updated flight vehicles to be added to the game via future updates.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be released sometime in 2024 for the PC and current-generation Microsoft consoles, with a day-one Game Pass release likely.

5) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is an action-adventure title set as a continuation of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. The game is described as the second chapter of Senua’s life, following the namesake protagonist as she aims to save her people while battling the demons within.

The game is being developed by Ninja Theory and will be released sometime in 2024 for the PC and current-gen Microsoft consoles as a single-player adventure. A day-one Game Pass release is also expected.

Keep in mind that this list is a work in progress and will be updated later to reflect changes, if any. Check out our dedicated Xbox section on Sportskeeda for further news and updates.