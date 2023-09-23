Hollow Knight: Silksong's recent update hints at a release date soon

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly anticipated sequel to Team Cherry's amazing souls-like experience, might arrive much sooner than expected. The upcoming sequel to the original Hollow Knight has been regularly updated with new assets on Steam's backend, which might hint at a potential release date reveal in the near future.

Although the souls-like action-platformer was announced a while back with a dedicated gameplay trailer, developers never revealed a concrete release window.

However, with the game's store page getting new updates recently, almost on a daily basis, it is likely that Team Cherry is gearing up for a potential release date reveal.

Hollow Knight: Silksong's Steam page got updated multiple times this week, hinting towards a potential release date reveal soon

According to SteamDB, developer Team Cherry has been regularly updating assets for Hollow Knight: Silksong's Steam store page this week. Part of this update includes multiple uploads of the game's thumbnail for its Steam page, which hints towards a new official artwork being scheduled to replace the current placeholder thumbnail.

The updates don't mention any change for the game's currently mentioned "TBA" release date. However, it can be speculated that the recent string of changes made to the backend might be hinting towards an official release date announcement, possibly arriving at the upcoming The Game Awards 2023.

Hollow Knight: Silksong first got a dedicated gameplay trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event last year. During this event, Xbox and Team Cherry also announced that it will be made available on Xbox Game Pass day-and-date upon release, simultaneously with the other console and PC versions.

While there have been a few rumors following the showcase that Team Cherry is aiming for an early 2023 release window, none of those claims materialized. However, with the recent Steam store updates, it seems Team Cherry is finally gearing up for yet another announcement regarding the game.