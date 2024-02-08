Does Helldivers 2 have a single-player campaign?

Helldivers 2 releases on February 8, 2024, and one of the biggest queries surrounding the title is the existence of a single-player campaign mode. While recent video games are moving away from campaigns, some still focus a lot on a narrative experience. Unfortunately, that might not be the case with Arrowhead Game Studio's and PlayStation's latest offering.

Helldivers 2 is a direct follow-up of the 2015 surprise hit, which had pretty strong backing from those who love co-op games. As far as accessibility is concerned, the sequel will be available to PC and PlayStation players. However, it appears that the developers have targeted multiplayer- and co-op-loving audiences rather than those who love to play story-based missions.

As of writing, there is no single-player campaign or any mode of similar nature in Helldivers 2.

Can you play Helldivers 2 on your own?

While the prime focus of Helldivers 2 is playing with your buddies in co-op, you can also play on your own. However, it won't be a rational choice, as by design, the core gameplay is designed for the co-op experience.

If the trailers and gameplay reveals are any indicators, there's a definite advantage in playing with your squad. Moreover, the difficulty of the missions will certainly be higher if you're playing alone. Hence, it's beneficial to play the title with others to maximize the chances of your success.

Will Helldivers 2 get a single-player campaign in the future?

It's always possible for a modern-day game to get new modes with future updates. Modes like New Game+ are often added to titles with post-launch updates. The recently launched Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League doesn't have an offline campaign. However, there are plans for one to be added in the future.

Playing co-op will have its own benefits (Image via Arrowhead Game Studio)

However, Arrowhead Game Studios has made no claims that there will be a single-player campaign in the near future.

The first Helldivers game is eight years old, and it did get additional game modes and content down the line. That said, the sequel could have a different roadmap, and unless the developer states anything officially, it's best for readers not to speculate anything prematurely.

The new Helldivers title is available in two different editions - Standard and Super Citizen. The former is cheaper at $40 and offers the base game. The latter, which is more expensive at $80, offers plenty of extra goodies for a headstart.

It remains to be seen if the co-op shooter will be able to match the expectations of the community or even surpass them with all its gameplay offerings.