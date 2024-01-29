Does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League have an offline mode?

There have been plenty of queries and rumors regarding a Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League offline mode in the works. Ever since the first trailers were dropped, fans had hoped that the upcoming superhero title would have a story-based campaign. After all, Rocksteady Games' previous ventures have all had great narrative-based campaigns.

Unfortunately, there will be no such experience as far as Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League offline mode is concerned at launch. Despite a few delays, Rocksteady's latest venture will launch in February 2024. Unfortunately, players will be limited to an online-only experience, but things could change in the future.

Is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League online exclusive?

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will be launching globally on February 2, 2024, and also offers an early access window of 72 hours. There will be an original narrative-based campaign that can be played alone or in co-op with up to 4 players.

There will also be a multiplayer mode, but more details are awaited about that as of writing. Unfortunately, all available game modes will require a persistent internet connection. In other words, all available in-game content is strictly online in nature. This is mandatory even if players choose to play the campaign by themselves.

Will Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League have an offline mode?

While the upcoming launch might require an internet connection at all times, that could change in the future. In the official FAQ section of the game's website, Rocksteady has stated their intention to introduce an offline feature in the future.

It's unclear as to when this feature is going to be available and how it will work. Nevertheless, such news will certainly be reassuring for fans who might not have internet connectivity at all times. Moreover, older titles from Rocksteady, such as the Batman Trilogy, never required an internet connection for its main campaign.

Apart from introducing an offline mode, players can also expect post-launch content. The nature and content of those additions have not been divulged by the developers as of now. There is already word about new story episodes and characters being added, aside from cosmetics, weapons, and more

Is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League connected to the Batman Arkham series?

As the Batman Arkham series and the Suicide Squad games are built in the DC universe, there will be some interlinking points. However, players who haven't played the Arkham trilogy should still be able to enjoy all the content coming to the upcoming launch.