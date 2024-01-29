Suicide Squad release date & time for all regions, early access, pre-order details, and more explored

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is almost here. Despite the controversy surrounding it, many fans are excited for a new entry in Rocksteady's iconic Batman Arkham universe. The official X account for the open-world co-op action game featuring fan-favorite DC Comics villains has unveiled new details for the upcoming launch.

With only a few days to go before the final release, fans deserve a rundown before they get their hands on the game. Here's everything to know about Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Suicide Squad release date and early access launch explored

Players won't need to wait much longer to experience the first Rocksteady game in almost a decade (Image via X)

The Batman Arkham Knight sequel Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League has an official release date of February 2, 2024. Players who have or intend to pre-purchase the Deluxe Edition will gain early access rights, among other bonuses the Standard Edition does not offer. This early-access period lets players download and play the game before the official launch.

In this case, console owners across the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms can experience the carnage in store for them on January 29, 2024, at 9 PM PT, January 30, 2024 at 12 AM ET, and January 30, 2024, at 10.30 AM IST.

PC owners via Steam can play it on January 30, 2024, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/11.30 PM IST.

What does the Suicide Squad pre-order include?

The Deluxe Edition is the most feature-rich version of the two (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

As mentioned, it is available in two versions: Standard and Deluxe. Here's what's inside each, including pre-order bonuses for purchasing the game before launch:

Standard Edition: Base game, Classic Outfits (Pre-Order Only), Rogue Outfits (PS5 Digital Exclusive, Pre-Order Only)

Base game, Classic Outfits (Pre-Order Only), Rogue Outfits (PS5 Digital Exclusive, Pre-Order Only) Deluxe Edition: Base game, Justice League Outfits, 3 Black Mask Notorious Weapons, Squad Golds Weapon Dolls, 1 Battle Pass Token, No Shade Color Swatches (Digital Only), 72-Hours Early Launch Access, Classic Outfits (Pre-Order Only), Rogue Outfits (PS5 Digital Exclusive, Pre-Order Only)

Among these, the Rogue Outfits are only for the PlayStation 5 version, so Sony fans will get bonus cosmetics regardless of which version they pre-order. For those who aim to get the game soon, here are a few reasons to consider buying Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League.