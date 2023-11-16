Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date, system requirements, and more revealed

WB Games and Rocksteady have finally revealed the official release date of their upcoming superhero game - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Following multiple delays, the narrative-driven title finally has a concrete early 2024 launch date. The publisher and developer have also disclosed other key details about the co-op shooter.

The announcement came with a dedicated gameplay trailer, giving players a glimpse into the title's story, character moments, and combat. Following the reveal, pre-orders for the game went live on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Here's everything you need to know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including its official release date, pre-order details, PC system requirements, and more.

When is the official release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Much like WB Games' previous superhero title, Gotham Knights, this game will skip the previous-gen systems and will be released exclusively for the current-gen console and PC hardware.

Players can also get their hands on the title early by pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition, which grants 72-hour early access to the base game, alongside other bonuses.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League editions and prices

Like any other recent AAA release, Rocksteady's upcoming superhero game is available in multiple editions. Similar to Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad has a $70 Standard Edition, featuring the base game and the pre-order bonuses, as well as the $100 Deluxe Edition, featuring a host of bonuses, early access to the base game, and more.

Here's a breakdown of the different editions of the title:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Justice League outfits

3 Black Mask Notorious weapons

Squad Golds weapon dolls

1 Battle Pass Token

72-hour early access

No Shade color swatches

The pre-order bonus includes the "Classic" Suicide Squad outfits from the comics.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League system requirements

Being a current-gen-only title, Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad game comes with some hefty system requirements, especially in terms of CPU.

The recommended CPU for the game is an Intel Core i7 10700K or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. In terms of GPU requirements, the title asks for an RTX 2080 or RX 6800XT.

Here are its minimum and recommended system requirements:

Minimum

OS: Win 10 (64 bit)

Win 10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.20 GHz

Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.20 GHz Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 65 GB available space

65 GB available space Additional Notes: RAM: 16 GB (2x8)

Recommended

OS: Win 10 (64 bit)

Win 10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X3D

Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X3D Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800-XT (16GB)

NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800-XT (16GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 65 GB available space

65 GB available space Additional Notes: RAM: 16 GB (2x8)

Additionally, Rocksteady highly recommends installing the game on a fast SSD (preferably NVMe) instead of an HDD, which is typical for most current-gen console ports.