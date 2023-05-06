5 best SSDs for fast and reliable storage

Solid-state drives (SSDs) have become the go-to choice for high-performance storage solutions in recent years. SSDs provide faster boot and load times and are more reliable due to their lack of moving parts. They have also become more affordable in recent years, making them a viable option for both consumers and businesses.

Whether you're a gamer, content creator, or professional who needs to store large amounts of data, there is an SSD on the market that will meet your needs.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

WD Black SN850 and 4 other amazing SSDs for reliable storage

1) Crucial MX500 (1TB, $51.99)

Crucial MX500 (Image via Crucial)

The Crucial MX500 is a budget-friendly SSD that provides reliable storage. It has read speeds of up to 560MB/s and write speeds of up to 510MB/s.

The Crucial MX500 uses Micron's 3D NAND technology, which provides a good balance of performance and affordability. It also has a five-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for those on a budget.

Pros:

The affordable price makes it a great option for budget-conscious users.

Uses Micron's 3D NAND technology for enhanced durability and longevity.

Cons:

Read and write speeds are slower than other SSDs in its class.

May not be ideal for demanding applications such as gaming and video editing.

Feature Specification Read Speed Up to 560 MB/s Write Speed Up to 510 MB/s Capacities 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Endurance Up to 700 TBW (Terabytes Written) Warranty 5 years Interface SATA III 6Gb/s Form Factor 2.5-inch, M.2 2280, mSATA Controller Silicon Motion SM2258 Encryption AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption

2) Samsung 970 EVO Plus (1TB, $59.99)

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is a high-end SSD that uses Samsung's V-NAND technology. It has read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,300MB/s.

This SSD is suitable for high-end gaming, video editing, and other demanding applications that require fast read/write speeds. It also has a five-year warranty.

Pros:

Fast read and write speeds make it great for demanding applications such as gaming, video editing, and data analysis.

The V-NAND technology makes it more durable than traditional SSDs.

Cons:

More expensive than other SSDs in its class.

May not offer enough additional features for users who don't require high-speed storage.

Feature Specification Read Speed Up to 3,500 MB/s Write Speed Up to 3,300 MB/s Capacities 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Endurance Up to 1,200 TBW (Terabytes Written) Warranty 5 years Interface PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe Form Factor M.2 2280 Controller Samsung Phoenix Controller Encryption AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption

3) WD Black SN850 (1TB, $84.99)

The WD Black SN850 is one of the fastest SSDs available in the market, with read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,300MB/s. It uses WD's proprietary controller technology and is designed for high-performance applications such as gaming, video editing, and data analysis.

The WD Black SN850 also has a five-year warranty and is a good choice for those who need the fastest SSD available.

Pros:

Unmatched read and write speeds make it ideal for users who demand maximum speed.

The proprietary controller technology helps to ensure optimized performance.

Cons:

More expensive than other SSDs in its class.

May not offer enough additional features for users who don't require maximum speed.

Feature Specification Read Speed Up to 3,470 MB/s Write Speed Up to 3,000 MB/s Capacities 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Endurance Up to 1,200 TBW (Terabytes Written) Warranty 5 years Interface PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe Form Factor M.2 2280 Controller WD Black G2 Controller Encryption TCG Opal 2.0 hardware-based encryption

4) Adata XPG SX8200 Pro (1TB, $219.00)

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB (Image via XPG)

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro is another high-performance SSD. It offers read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,000MB/s.

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro uses a silicon motion controller and has a five-year warranty. It is also priced competitively, making it a great option for those looking for a balance of speed and affordability.

Pros:

Fast read and write speeds make it great for demanding applications.

The affordable price point makes it a good value option.

Cons:

May not offer enough additional features for users who don't require high-speed storage.

The endurance rating is lower than some others in its class.

Feature Specification Read Speed Up to 3,500 MB/s Write Speed Up to 3,000 MB/s Capacities 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Endurance Up to 640 TBW (Terabytes Written) Warranty 5 years Interface PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe Form Factor M.2 2280 Controller Silicon Motion SM2262EN Encryption AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption

5) Intel Optane SSD 905P(960GB, $399.00)

The Intel Optane SSD 900P is a high-end SSD that uses Intel's 3D XPoint technology. It provides extremely fast read and write speeds of up to 2,600MB/s and 2,200MB/s, respectively.

The Intel Optane SSD 900P is designed for high-end applications where speed is critical, such as gaming and content creation. However, it is also one of the most expensive options on this list.

Pros:

Unmatched read and write speeds make it ideal for users who demand maximum speed.

Uses Intel's 3D XPoint technology for enhanced durability and longevity.

Cons:

Most expensive option on this list.

May be overkill for users who don't require maximum speed.

Feature Specification Read Speed Up to 2,600 MB/s Write Speed Up to 2,200 MB/s Capacities 480GB, 960GB, 1.5TB Endurance Up to 27.37 PBW (Petabytes Written) Warranty 5 years Interface PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe Form Factor HHHL (Half Height Half Length) or U.2 Controller Intel SLL3D Controller Encryption AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption

When choosing an SSD, it's essential to consider the capacity, speed, and reliability you need. While the above-mentioned SSDs are all great choices, there are many other options available. It's always a good idea to read reviews and do research before making a purchase to ensure that you get the best SSD for your needs.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes