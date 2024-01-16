Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition worth a buy?

Rocksteady Studio's upcoming superhero looter-shooter, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is just a few weeks from its official release. While the upcoming game had its fair share of development issues, it seems developer Rocksteady Studios and publisher WB Games are finally confident enough to let players jump into the latest Arkhamverse title.

Despite being centered around the titular group of villains, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still part of the Arkham universe, with the events of the upcoming game taking place right after the conclusion of Batman Arkham Knight. As such, it's only natural for fans of Rocksteady's previous titles to be excited for this one.

With the game's release date looming close, many players might even be considering pre-ordering the title. However, much like any other modern AAA release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes in both Standard and Deluxe Editions. This can pose a dilemma for some players.

Here's a comprehensive look at all the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League editions, and whether it is worth spending a premium on the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

All Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League editions detailed

Similar to WB Games' previous current-gen releases, i.e., Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights, the upcoming Suicide Squad title Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, and comes packed with the base game as well as the pre-order bonus. With $70 becoming the new normal for current-gen releases, the Standard Edition's asking price shouldn't be surprising.

However, what is surprising is that the Deluxe Edition comes with a whooping $99.99 price tag. Here's a detailed breakdown of the two editions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Justice League outfits

3 Black Mask Notorious weapons

Squad Golds weapon dolls

1 Battle Pass Token

72-hour early access

No Shade color swatches

As for the pre-order bonus, players who pre-purchase either the Standard or the Deluxe Edition can claim the "Classic" Suicide Squad outfits from the comics for all the playable characters.

Should you spend $99.99 on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition?

To address the elephant in the room, should you spend nearly $100 on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's Deluxe Edition, or save those 30 bucks and simply stick with the $70 Standard Edition? Well, the answer to this question depends on your personal preference as well as your financial situation.

If you're someone who wants to just play the base game's campaign and aren't interested in the exclusive cosmetics that come bundled with the Deluxe Edition, then the Standard Edition is the perfect choice. However, if you're a die-hard fan of the Suicide Squad comics and don't want to miss out on the exclusive cosmetics and unlocks, go with the Deluxe Edition.

Additionally, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition gives you 72 hours of early access to the game, letting you play Rocskteady's upcoming looter-shooter starting January 30, 2024.