5 best action adventure games to play while waiting for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the highly anticipated new title from Rocksteady Studios, the developers behind the Batman Arkham series, is just a few weeks from its official release. To this day, the Batman Arkham series is considered by many as the gold standard of modern superhero action games, inspiring countless other titles within the genre.

As such, it's only natural for fans to be excited about getting a new, next-gen title from the same developer. Although Rocksteady is best known for its single-player offerings, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the studio's very first foray into co-op looter-shooter territory, which admittedly has some fans worried.

That said, publisher WB Games has confirmed that despite featuring co-op elements, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still a Rocksteady game at heart, one that can be played as a traditional single-player action-adventure title, akin to the Batman Arkham Trilogy.

While the game isn't far from its planned release, there are still quite a few days before you can get your hands on it. And what better way to spend these remaining few days than playing games similar to Suicide Squad? Here are 5 of the best games to play while waiting for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

1) Batman Arkham Knight

Batman Arkham Knight serves as the prologue to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

This is an obvious choice for anyone excited to jump into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League upon release. Batman Arkham Knight is the quintessential finale of the iconic Arkham Trilogy and one that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being the Dark Knight, while also delivering an incredible story as well as super engaging moment-to-moment gameplay.

Although Batman Arkham Knight does have a bit of a bad rep due to its overreliance on the Batmobile combat sections, that's just a very small nitpick against what is an excellent, superhero action game with a fine-tuned and delightful combat system. Additionally, an incredible-looking open world that holds up even a decade after the game's original release is the cherry on the cake.

Batman Arkham Knight also serves as a prologue to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Rocksteady's upcoming superhero looter-shooter is set within the Arkham universe, with the game's story taking place right after the events that concluded Batman Arkham Knight.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features some truly incredible boss fights (Image via Insomniac Games, PlayStation)

Insomniac Games has slowly made its name as one of the best developers within the open-world superhero action-adventure game genre due to its incredible Marvel Spider-Man titles. Their latest offering, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, continues this legacy.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, much like Batman Arkham City and Batman Arkham Knight, is an evolution of its predecessor(s) in every single aspect. From its amazing main story to the near flawless combat system, it's everything fans of the previous Marvel Spider-Man games have asked for, and more.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 also doesn't overstay its welcome, clocking in at roughly 15 to 20 hours for a single playthrough, enough to last you until the upcoming release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

2) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Play Guardians of the Galaxy for an immersive narrative-driven experience (Image via Eidos-Montreal)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an incredibly underrated superhero title that you should definitely pick up if you're looking for a good, linear, single-player superhero game. The moment-to-moment gameplay and combat here are pretty barebones, a stark contrast to the Batman Arkham games, which are best known for their free-flowing combat system.

That said, what makes Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy special is its story, as well as the memorable cast of characters. Guardians of the Galaxy is easily one of the most enjoyable and cinematic stories in any modern superhero game to date, complete with some heartfelt character moments that leave a lasting impression on you long after having rolled the credits.

4) Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is one of the best co-op looter-shooter games out there (Image via Gunfire Games)

Remnant 2 is arguably one of the best co-op shooters that came out quite recently, thanks to its engaging gameplay and rewarding progression system. As such, it's a great game if you're new to the looter-shooter genre or simply want to enjoy a good co-op title with a few friends while waiting for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Remnant 2 might feel a tad bit more difficult than the ones developed by Rocksteady, in part due to the game's souls-like approach to difficulty and combat. However, it is still an entertaining game, especially if you're jumping in with a few friends, and one that features an incredibly intuitive progression system easing new players into its moment-to-moment gameplay.

5) Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights features an engaging story with an impressive cast of characters (Image via WB Games)

Gotham Knights might've had a rough launch, to say the least, but the game has made a rather impressive comeback, especially due to the amount of love and care WB Games have put into the game's post-launch support. Similar to Rocksteady's upcoming superhero title, Gotham Knights also features a seamless co-op system alongside multiple playable characters.

Despite the fact that the combat system here is not equally as refined as the Arkham games, it still can be quite fun, especially after you unlock the Knighthood abilities. While the game's story takes a bit to get started, once it does pick up steam, it can be quite engaging. Like the Arkham games, there are plenty of twists that'll keep you hooked.

If you're looking for a fun single-player/ co-op superhero game set within the DC universe, you cannot go wrong with Gotham Knights.