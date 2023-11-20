Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC: Which difficulty should you choose for the expansion?

Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC is finally out in the wild, giving players an entirely new part of Losomn to explore, loot to find, and bosses to go up against. The Awakened King DLC is meant to be played as end-game content, with an optimized build for better chances at success against the new boss fights and enemy encounters.

Although Remnant 2 is classified as a souls-like, it differs quite a lot from most games within that genre. The biggest differentiating factor being the presence of multiple difficulty levels, something that's usually not seen in most souls-like titles. Most souls-like games usually feature a single difficulty level, without any means of altering it.

However, when you first start playing Remnant 2, you are given the option to select your preferred difficulty level, from Survivor (normal difficulty) to Apocalyptic (hardest difficulty). Selecting the best difficulty can be quite puzzling, especially for newcomers to the Remnant franchise.

Here's a comprehensive guide on which difficulty to choose when starting Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC.

Which difficulty to choose before starting Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC?

It's no surprise that Remnant 2 is a challenging game, one that tests your reflexes and ability to adapt as well as improvise on the fly. While the game plays like a traditional third-person shooter, it embodies the essence of a souls-like experience, with some truly challenging multi-phase boss fights and enemy encounters.

Expand Tweet

However, the game does give you ample tools to get past every obstacle it throws your way. The first thing that you get to decide before setting out on your adventure across the different realms of the game is your preferred difficulty mode. It should be mentioned that there is no "easy" mode in Remnant 2.

The default difficulty "Survivor" is essentially the "normal mode", with the subsequent difficulties being significantly more challenging. There are a total of four difficulty modes in the game:

Survivor

Veteran

Nightmare

Apocalypse

Although the game defaults to Survivor difficulty, if you're experienced with both souls-likes and third-person shooters, I recommend picking up Veteran, as it feels much more balanced and rewarding in terms of difficulty. However, if you're a newcomer to the series, then I won't recommend going past Survivor, at least not on your first playthrough.

As for the difficulty to choose for The Awakened King DLC, I can easily recommend Veteran or Nightmare, considering you're planning to re-roll a new adventure mode with your existing end-game character. If you're planning to play the DLC with a fresh character (at or below level 10), then stick with Survivor or Veteran.

Expand Tweet

You can always change the difficulty by re-rolling a new campaign, something that can come in handy on your first playthrough. I started my first playthrough on Apocalypse but eventually switched to Veteran after facing a dozen or so defeats at the Nightweaver. Remember, there's no shame in switching to a lower difficulty if you're having trouble with the game.