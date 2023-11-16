Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC guide: How to unlock the Ritualist?

The Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC comes packed with its fair share of secrets and surprises for you to uncover as you progress through the story. Among the many things that you will be able to discover in the DLC are new archetypes, giving you access to new playstyles and weapons. One such DLC-exclusive archetype is the Ritualist.

As part of The Awakened King DLC, the Ritualist is a highly versatile archetype, best suited for players thoroughly familiar with the game's combat system. Much like the other secret archetypes in Remnant 2, the Ritualist's engram won't just be handed to you willy-nilly, you'll have to earn the rights to access this highly powerful class.

To get your hands on the Ritualist archetype early, you will have to make your way through the flooded city, and track down the "Ragged Puppet." Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily unlock the Ritualist archetype in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC.

How to unlock the Ritualist archetype in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC?

If you play your cards right, you can get access to the Ritualist archetype pretty much at the start of The Awakened King DLC, which can make some of the boss encounters in the expansion quite easy. To get your hands on the Ritualist archetype, you will first need to re-roll a new adventure and start The Awakened King DLC.

If you already have an active character, you will need to head to one of the checkpoints and re-roll a new scenario via Adventure Mode. Once you do that, simply select The Awakened King from the list to start the DLC. Make sure to enable One Shot, as it will guarantee you only encounter DLC-exclusive content in Losomn.

Once you re-roll your campaign, you will reach a new area in Losomn, where you will need to head towards the Forlorn Coast area. You will next need to battle your way through the Cotton Kiln area and reach the flooded district. Here you will need to make your way to the solitary canal area, under the docks. Look for an opening on a nearby wall.

By passing through the opening, you will reach a dirt track, following which you will eventually arrive at a ritual site where a witch is preparing to sacrifice a pig. We recommend killing the enemies in this area, to make exploration easy, but you can simply run past them should you wish to do so instead.

Once the witch and the enemies are taken care of, head to the wooden post on the opposite wall. You will find the Ragged Puppet nailed to the middle post. Grab the Ragged Puppet and head back to Wallace in Ward 13. Upgrade the Ragged Puppet into the Cursed Effigy to finally unlock the Ritualist archetype in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.