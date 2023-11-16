Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC hotfix (November 16) patch notes: Balance changes, bug fixes, and more

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC got its very first hotfix, which addresses a host of balancing and stability-related issues on all platforms. The hotfix version 11.15.23 is now live on all platforms and comes packed with a plethora of fixes, mainly targeting The Awakened King DLC. The update is quite small in size and shouldn't take too long to download and install.

Following the recent release of The Awakened King DLC, Gunfire Games released a title update that addressed a number of issues related to weapon balancing in both the base game as well as the DLC. And now, with the latest hotfix, the studio has focused on bug fixes and stability improvement for the recently released DLC map.

Here's a look at the official patch notes for Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC hotfix version 11.15.23 (November 16, 2023).

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC hotfix 11.15.23 official patch notes

Although the latest hotfix primarily targets The Awakened King DLC, there are some quality of life and general fixes that affect the base game as well. With the new update, Gunfire Games has also fixed the co-op issues many players have been experiencing on the PlayStation 5 version of the game and the crashing errors on Xbox Series X|S.

Expand Tweet

Here are the official patch notes for Remnant 2's latest hotfix, version 11.15.23:

PC

Performance and Crashes

[Epic] Fixed an issue where purchased DLC was not verifying ownership, thus not showing content in game.

Fixed an issue where the Cube Gun projectile could cause a crash while fighting Bruin, Blade of the King.

PS5

Performance and Crashes

Fixed an issue preventing some players from joining friends’ games.

Fixed an issue where the Cube Gun projectile could cause a crash while fighting Bruin, Blade of the King.

Xbox Series X|S

Performance and Crashes

Fixed an issue where the Cube Gun projectile could cause a crash while fighting Bruin, Blade of the King.

General Bug Fixes

Quality of Life

Added a pop-up message when attempting to join a friend’s game that is full.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the same injectable could generate twice in the Awakened King one-shot.

Fixed an issue where Endaira’s End would not show up in some player’s worlds.

Archetypes

Ritualist

Fixed an issue where Dark Pact was mislabeled as an Archetype Trait instead of a Trait

Gear / Items

Fixed an issue where Monarch was causing friendly fire damage.

Fixed an issue where Crimson Guard armor failed to appear when inspecting.

Fixed an issue where Energized Neck Coil would apply damage with every application of a status effect.

Enemies

Fixed an issue where the Forgotten were doing too much damage.

Expand Tweet

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.