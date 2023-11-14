Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing's latest souls-like co-op game, Remnant 2, finally got its first major DLC content — The Awakened King expansion. Much like the DLCs of its predecessor, The Awakened King is packed with some really cool new locations to explore, weapons and loot to find, as well as bosses to fight.

With the release of the DLC, Gunfire Games recently revealed a new update for the game. Although the update is primarily aimed at fixing bugs in the new The Awakened King DLC, it also includes some major changes for the base game.

Here's everything you need to know about Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC's official patch notes, including the bug fixes, stability improvements, and more.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC gets its first major title update

Expand Tweet

Here are the official patch notes for Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC:

Remnant 2 Quality of Life

General

Added matchmaking regions. You will be prompted for your region on the first startup and can change it later if necessary. When you are searching for a public game, it will only show users in your region, and your region will determine which users can see your public games. Friends’ games are always visible, regardless of region settings.

Fixed an issue where player’s data wasn’t always saved when a host quit or kicked them from a session.

Enemies

Increased global spawn rate for aberrations.

Remnant 2 Bug Fixes

Expand Tweet

Progression & Rewards

Fixed an issue where “Carnage in C-Minor” Achievement / Trophy was not able to be acquired.

Fixed an issue where Scroll of Binding was not able to be acquired.

Archetypes

Engineer

Fixed an issue where Flamethrower Turret projectile was misaligned.

Handler

Fixed an issue where a player could be executed while very good boy was reviving them and causing the player to become immobilized.

Archon

Fixed an issue where some enemies would not take damage from Havoc Form’s Lightning Tendrils attack.

Remnant 2 Gear / Items changes

Fixed an issue where Fae Shaman Ring was not working as intended with Dense Silicon Ring.

Fixed an issue where One-Eyed Joker amulet was affecting projectiles heading direction

Fixed an issue where Energized Neck Coil would play explosion vfx incorrectly in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where Rotted Arrow mod explosion was negated when shooting metal fence in some location in Losomn.

Fixed an issue where Crescent Moon Moonlight Barrage mod failed to return to player when Hunter’s Shroud skill was active.

Fixed an issue where Merciless Bleed was incorrectly triggering with Bandit Mutator.

Fixed an issue where players were able to bypass some doors using World’s Edge charge attack.

Fixed an issue where Tomb Dweller’s ring was not stacking 3 times.

Fixed an issue where Corrupted Meridian was not scaling correctly with the intended damage type.

Fixed an issue where Corrupted Shards could be sold to vendors. This was not the intention and has been removed.

Fixed an issue where Corrupted Merciless was not applying Bleed when Bloodshot mod was active.

Fixed an issue where Shocker mutator didn’t scale with weapon level or show as active when charged.

Fixed an issue where Energy Wall mod was emitting bright lights when mod power was full.

Fixed an issue where Fae Bruiser ring was triggering on destroying breakables.

Fixed an issue where Killswitch mod wasn’t requiring a switch to a ranged weapon to proc and damage wasn’t scaling off of weapon level.

Fixed an issue where Sequenced Shot would not proc correctly. Now, it requires all subsequent shots to be charged shots to proc.

Fixed an issue where some items would persist across all worlds and not be able to be picked up.

Fixed an issue where kills with Scattershot would not proc fragmented shot.

Fixed an issue where Beta Ray mod had an increased range when attached to an enemy.

Fixed an issue where Detonation Trigger was not applying the correct damage with Corrupted and regular versions of Aphelion mod.

Expand Tweet

Enemies

Fixed an issue where aberration in Twisted Chantry would not path to the player correctly on stairs.

Fixed an issue where Trapper affix was not being removed once the aberration was defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Cube Boss would glitch, creating a safe spot.

Fixed an issue where the Custodian’s Eye VFX would linger after death.

Fixed an issue where Shaed Knight’s auras were not visible to clients.

Fixed an issue where Gwendil: The Unburnt’s bombs were not able to be shot while in her hand.

Fixed an issue where Metaphysical Tal’Ratha was unable to have Burn status applied to him.

Fixed an issue where the Fae Praetor couldn’t be hit while being kicked away after grabbing a player.

Fixed an issue where Root Flyers could grab players while on elevators and get stuck.

Remnant 2 UI updates

Fixed an issue where some Mods did not update their descriptions when equipping rings that changed Mod Damage.

Fixed an issue where some aberrations were missing their health bar.

Fixed an issue where the doorway to the Lost Temple in the Faithless Thicket was showing up as a side dungeon in the minimap.

Remnant 2 Misc Fixes

Fixed an issue where some collision could trap players on Yaesha.

Expand Tweet

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.