Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC release date, price, and more revealed

Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing's soulslike action RPG, Remnant 2, is finally getting its very first story DLC later this month. The upcoming expansion was recently announced through a dedicated gameplay trailer. Titled The Awakened King, this DLC is going to be available as part of the game's Ultimate Edition as well as a standalone purchase for players.

The Awakened King, much like Remnant: From the Ashes' DLCs, is designed as an endgame questline and offers rewards accordingly. Despite facing a few technical roadblocks along the way (especially on PC), Remnant 2 garnered overwhelming praise for its gameplay and presentation.

After deploying several updates and patches since the game's release, developer Gunfire Games is finally kicking off Remnant 2's post-launch plans with The Awakened King DLC. Here's everything you need to know about Remnant 2's upcoming downloadable content — including its release date, price, and more.

When is Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC coming out?

The first major DLC for Gunfire Games' co-op looter-shooter/souls-like action role-playing game is set to be released on November 14, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Here's the description of the expansion as published on the game's official website:

“In this upcoming DLC for Remnant 2, The One True King has awakened and is out for blood. Corrupted by the Root during his near-death slumber, the mad king sees betrayal at every turn and is on a rampage of revenge. Since his castle first arrived in a Dran coastal town, the tides are angry and the weather is chaotic, surfacing all manner of creatures from the depths and leaving many mysteries in its wake."

Describing the DLC's storyline, Gunfire Games writes:

"In this brand new storyline, survivors must uncover the secrets behind The One True King by exploring a mysterious new area within the world of Losomn. In this strange new location, survivors will traverse new dungeons, acquire powerful equipment, meet unexpected allies and face new threats in their adventure to reach The One True King and defeat him once and for all."

The DLC will come packed with a plethora of new weapons and armor sets for players to unlock and discover. The Awakened King will also feature a brand new character archetype, the Ritualist — which is essentially the caster-type class, leveraging the game's many status effects to inflict damage on enemies.

The DLC will be available as part of the Ultimate Edition bundle of this title at no additional cost. Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing are yet to disclose the standalone pricing of this downloadable content.

However, if the previous game's DLCs are any indication, The Awakened King will be priced somewhere within the ballpark of $10 to $20 on all platforms.