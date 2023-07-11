Is Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Like any other modern release, Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing's upcoming souls-like title, called Remnant 2, will be available in multiple editions. While the original title, i.e., Remnant: From the Ashes, featured only two editions, the sequel will be offered in three versions, each with its own set of in-game bonuses.

Much like its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, the sequel is a unique blend of third-person shooter, souls-like, and rogue-like elements. The general gameplay loop is identical to its predecessor.

However, Gunfire Games has made quite a few noteworthy changes to make the experience much more accessible to newcomers. Among the many things that got a massive overhaul in the sequel are the armor sets and the associated perks system.

Fortunately, new armor sets are one of the perks that you will get access to for purchasing the premium editions of the game, i.e., the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions. However, are the exclusive armor sets worth the extra price you will be paying for Remnant 2's Deluxe Edition?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

What is included in Remnant 2's Deluxe Edition?

The three different editions of Gunfire Games' upcoming souls-like action role-playing game come with multiple in-game bonuses, including exclusive armor sets, early access to playable archetypes, and more.

Here's a breakdown of all the editions, alongside the bonuses included with them:

Standard Edition ($50)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

Ultimate Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

3 Days early access

DLC bundle (Expansion pass for future DLCs)

Survival pack

The pre-order bonus that's included with all the editions of the title comes with early access to one of the playable archetypes - the Gunslinger. However, if you miss out on pre-ordering, you can still get the Gunslinger archetype by simply playing the game.

Is Remnant 2's Deluxe Edition a worthwhile investment?

To be fair, Remnant 2's Deluxe Edition comes with some really nifty bonuses, i.e., the exclusive armor sets. While the base game is going to be full of unique and powerful armor sets as you progress through the story, the Deluxe Edition armor will give you a cosmetic edge right from the get-go.

However, everything that is included with the Deluxe Edition can also be found in the slightly more expensive Ultimate Edition, alongside other cool bonuses. The Ultimate Edition grants you three days early access to the game alongside the Season Pass.

In my opinion, if you are willing to spend extra, the Ultimate Edition is the safest and more worthwhile investment instead of the Deluxe Edition.

Remnant 2 is scheduled to release on July 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

