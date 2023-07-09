Remnant 2 pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Gunfire Games' upcoming action-role-playing game, Remnant 2, is just a few weeks from its release. Remnant: From the Ashes was one of the best and most unique iterations of the traditional soulslike formula. And from the marketing and trailers, it seems this sequel is going to deliver a similar experience, albeit with a plethora of improvements.

Remnant 2 is also Gunfire Games' first current-gen offering, with this soulslike title coming out exclusively for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Being built for current-gen consoles allowed this studio to overhaul the game's Metroidvania-esque progression system, making it more engaging for players.

Similar to Remnant: From the Ashes, this title is offered in multiple editions, each with its own in-game perks and bonuses. Here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for Remnant 2, including its various editions, platforms, and more.

How to pre-order Remnant 2 on all platforms?

Remnant 2 is available for pre-order on all platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. While getting this title before its launch does not come with any exclusive armor set or gear, as is common in most modern releases, pre-ordering it does grant players early access to one of the playable archetypes.

Here's how you can get the game on all platforms right now:

For Windows PC

Open your desired storefront — Steam or Epic Games Store — on your PC.

Search for the game using the dedicated search bar on the store's page.

Once you land on the title's page, select Pre-order or Pre-purchase.

After you complete the checkout and payment process for this game, it will be added to your Steam or Epic Games library.

You can pre-load the title before its official release. (It should be noted that Epic Games Store might not allow for pre-loads in certain games.)

For PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store on your PS5 dashboard and search for Remnant 2.

Once you land on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

After completing the payment, the game will be added to your PlayStation library.

You can pre-load the game roughly 48 hours before its official release date.

For Xbox Series X|S

Go to the Xbox Store on your Series X|S and search for the game.

After getting to the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the payment for this title, it will be added to your Xbox library.

You can pre-load Remnant 2 after pre-ordering it on your Xbox. (Pre-loads for games on Xbox usually start roughly a week before the scheduled release date.)

It should be mentioned that if you pre-order Remnant 2's Ultimate Edition, you will be able to play the full game three days prior to its scheduled release date.

Remnant 2 editions and prices on all platforms

Remnant 2, despite being a current-gen AA exclusive, is not priced at the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S standard $70. Instead, its Standard Edition costs $50, with the other editions following a similar pricing model.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the variants and the bonuses you get with them:

Standard Edition ($50)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

Ultimate Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

3 Days early access

DLC bundle (Expansion pass for future DLCs)

Survival pack

The pre-order bonus comes with all the editions granted you pre-purchase this title before its scheduled release date. It offers early access to the Gunslinger archetype. However, it should be noted that this can also be unlocked later by simply playing the game.

Remnant 2 is scheduled to release on July 22, 2023.

