Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

The upcoming action-adventure superhero title from Insomniac Games, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is easily one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2023. The highly anticipated sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man has fans all over the globe excited for its release. Thankfully, fans will not have to wait for long, as the sequel is scheduled to release in October 2023.

The release date for the game was recently confirmed by the game's creative director, Bryan Intihar, during the Summer Games Fest 2023 opening event. Alongside the game's official release date, Insomniac Games and PlayStation also revealed details regarding the game's pre-orders, digital editions, and the collector's edition.

Here's a complete pre-order guide for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, including details on all the editions, prices, and more.

How to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

The highly anticipated sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is scheduled to release on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. Although Insomniac Games and PlayStation announced the confirmed release date for the sequel, pre-orders are not going live until June 16, 2023, at 10 AM local time.

However, PlayStation released a blog post detailing all the editions on offer, pre-order bonuses, and much more. Here's a detailed guide on how to pre-order the game on PlayStation 5:

Go to PlayStation Store on your PlayStation 5

Scroll down to reach the "Pre-orders" section and look for Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Alternatively, you can search for the game on the search bar within the PS5 dashboard

Once get into the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout

Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library

As of writing this article, pre-orders for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are yet to go live. However, you can add the game to your wishlist on your PS5 to get notified as soon as the pre-orders for the sequel go live.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 editions and prices

Insomniac Games and PlayStation has detailed everything regarding the pre-orders and editions of the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man sequel. Here's a complete breakdown of all the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99 / £69.99/ €79.99/ ¥8,980)

The base game for PS5

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980)

Base game for PS5

Pre-order bonus

Tactical Suit

Aurantia Suit

25th Century Suit

Stone Monkey Suit

Apunkalyptic Suit

Agimat Suit

Red Spectre Suit

Encoded Suit

Biomechanical Suit

Tokusatsu Suit

Exclusive photo-mode add-ons

2 Skill points

Collector's Edition ($229.99 / £219.99/ €249.99/ ¥31,980)

Base game for PS5

Pre-order bonus

Steelbook display case (game disc not included)

19-inch collector's edition statue

Tactical Suit

Aurantia Suit

25th Century Suit

Stone Monkey Suit

Apunkalyptic Suit

Agimat Suit

Red Spectre Suit

Encoded Suit

Biomechanical Suit

Tokusatsu Suit

Exclusive photo-mode add-ons

2 Skill points

It should be noted that the game disc is not provided in the Steelbook case with the Collector's Edition. Instead, you will be given a digital code for the game, which you can redeem on your PlayStation 5. The pre-order bonus that is included with all the editions of the game consists of the following:

Arachknight Suit + 3 additional color variants (for Peter)

Shadow Spider Suit + 3 different color variants (for Miles)

Web Grabber gadget early unlock

3 Skill points

While the Deluxe Edition suits are exclusive to that version of the game, the pre-order bonus suits and the color variations are early unlocks that players will eventually open, regardless of whether they pre-purchase them.

