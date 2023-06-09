Spider-Man 2 pre-order bonus, editions, new suits, and more

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally has a release date, swinging in on October 20, 2023. Developed by Insomniac Games, the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2018 PS4 title and its 2020 follow-up. The game expands on the original adding Brooklyn and Queens alongside Manhattan, with Peter and Miles as playable Spider-man and Venom.

The pre-order for the PS5 exclusive flagship title kicks off on June 16, 2023. The game has a Standard, a Digita Deluxe edition, and a Collectable Edition. Let's take a closer look at the pre-order details for the game.

How to pre-order Spider-Man 2? Pre-order bonus, date, and more

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-order kicks off on June 16, 2023. The PS5 exclusive title primarily has two editions, the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition, and a third Collector's Edition will be available in selected regions.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-order date and time for all region

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-order starts on June 16, 2023, from 10 am local time for all regions. Players will be able to purchase the title from PlayStation Store and add it to their PS5 library as well as order from other third-party retailers.

The Collector's Edition will also be available for pre-order starting from June 16, 10 am local time, at selected regions. Interested players can pre-order the Collector's Edition in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain, and Portugal via PlayStation Direct.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-order bonus

Arachknight Suit + 3 additional color variants early unlock (for Peter)

Shadow Spider Suit + 3 additional color variants early unlock (for Miles)

Web Grabber gadget early unlock

3 Skill points.

Pre-order bonus (Image via PlayStation)

It should be noted that Arachknight Suit, Shadow Spider Suit, and Web Grabber gadget are early unlocked as part of the pre-order bonus. Regardless of pre-order, all players can unlock them by playing the game.

All editions of Spider-Man 2

For most players, the choice of which edition to buy will be between the Standard Edition, priced at $70, and the Digital Deluxe Edition for $80. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes ten additional suits (five for Peter and five for Miles) designed by guest artists Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Marantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying.

The game also features a Collector's Edition, including a 19-inch Venom statue from the game and a steel book. However, that is limited to specific regions. That said, let's look at what's included in each edition of the game.

Standard Edition ($69.99 / £69.99/ €79.99/ ¥8,980)

Base Game for PS5

Standard Edition (image via PlayStation)

Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980)

Digital Deluxe Edition (image via PlayStation)

Full Digital PS5 game

Tactical Suit

Aurantia Suit

25th Century Suit

Stone Monkey Suit

Apunkalyptic Suit

Agimat Suit

Red Spectre Suit

Encoded Suit

Biomechanical Suit

Tokusatsu Suit

Additional Photo Mode Items

2 Skill points

Collector's Edition ($229.99 / £219.99/ €249.99/ ¥31,980)

Collector's Edition (image via PlayStation)

Voucher for full Digital Deluxe PS5 game

Steelbook Display case

19-inch collector's edition statue (Venom)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20, 2023, exclusively on the PS5. Players can pre-order the game starting from June 16, 2023.

