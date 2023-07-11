Will Remnant 2 have cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms?

Gunfire Games' upcoming souls-like action role-playing game, Remnant 2, is just a few weeks from its release. Remnant: From the Ashes was one of the most unique takes on the traditional souls-like formula. While the game might not have been as captivating as FromSoftware's Dark Souls Trilogy, it was a competent action role-playing game.

Similarly to its predecessor, Remnant 2 aims to deliver a captivating and enjoyable experience for all players, regardless of their experience with the souls-like genre. The general gameplay loop of the sequel is quite similar to the original Remnant, albeit with a few key changes regarding the starting classes and roguelike elements.

The sequel also sees the return of co-op, allowing you to team with your friends as you carve your way through desolate landscapes and encounter the creatures inhabiting them. With co-op being a key aspect of the game, you might be wondering whether the sequel will support cross-play and cross-progression.

Does Remnant 2 support cross-play across all platforms?

Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing are yet to disclose any details regarding cross-play for their upcoming souls-like title. However, since the previous game in the series, Remnant: From the Ashes, featured cross-play between consoles and PC, the sequel will likely offer it as well.

However, it should be mentioned that cross-play in Remnant: From the Ashes was quite limited. Cross-play for the game is only supported for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but not for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

However, there is a possibility that Gunfire Games will address this limitation with cross-play and extend its support across all platforms, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Does Remnant 2 have cross-progression?

Similar to cross-play, Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing are yet to disclose any details regarding cross-progression in their upcoming title. Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that the game will feature support for cross-progression upon its release.

Remnant: From the Ashes did not feature cross-progression, which is understandable, considering the game did not feature a manual save option. Since the sequel is opting to take the same "souls-like" approach as its predecessor, cross-progression might not be on the cards for Remnant 2 either.

However, Gunfire Games may look into adding the feature later in the game's post-launch life cycle. Enabling cross-progression should not be that challenging, considering the game is coming on only current-gen consoles and PC.

Remnant 2 is scheduled to release on July 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Poll : 0 votes