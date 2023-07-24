How to unlock the hidden Alchemist archetype in Remnant 2?

Gunfire Games' third-person shooter/Soulslike hybrid, Remnant 2 is easily the most intriguing games with the action role-playing game genre. While the sequel remains structurally quite similar to its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, there are quite a few notable changes that Gunfire Games has made to make Remnant 2 stand out against other Soulslikes.

One such new addition is the diverse Archetype-system, which allows you to quickly swap between multiple different playstyles at the press of a button. These are essentially player classes in Remnant 2, which dictate the abilities you will have access to as well as weapons that you can equip or use at any given time.

However, unlike most action role-playing games, all the classes/Archetypes in Remnant 2 are not made available from the start of the game. Instead, some of the more powerful ones can be unlocked either via story progression or by simply exploring the varied levels of the game.

One such archetype is the Alchemist, which you can unlock by collecting a rare item called the "Mysterious Stone" by defeating a hidden miniboss in the slums of Losomn. Here's how to easily unlock the hidden Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2.

Where to find the Mysterious Stone to unlock the Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2?

You can unlock the Alchemist Archetype by simply collecting the Mysterious Stone from the Losomn underworld. However, getting to the underworld region of the map is much easier said than done. Here's how you can reach Losomn's underworld and get the item in Remnant 2:

To reach the Losomn's underbelly, you will need to get captured by the creature that lives in the Dran side of the area.

While it might feel counterintuitive to intentionally get captured by an enemy and die, it is the only way to reach Losomn's Bone Collector's lair.

This is where you will find the Mysterious Stone; however, to obtain the rare resource, you will need to defeat the titular guardian of the lair, the Bone Collector himself.

Althought the Bone Collector isn't a boss, he does feature his very own movesets and has a ton of health, which does make him almost like a boss of the area.

Defeating him essentially boils down to timing your dodges and continuously showering the enemy with bullets.

You can also deal damage to the creature using melee weapons, but using firearms is the better and much more safer way to tackle it.

Once you defeat the Bone Collector, you will be able to loot the Mysterious Stone off of its corpse.

You will need to use this Mysterious Stone to unlock the Alchemist Archetype. For this, you will need to take the item to Wallace in the hideout, who will help craft the Archetype item, which you can equip within your Archetype slot to get access to the Alchemist.