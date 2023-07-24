Remnant 2 Archetype tier list: Which is the best starting class?

Remnant 2 offers different Archetypes, aka classes, for players to choose from, each with a unique playstyle. Developer Gunfire Games has ensured that the community must focus on the classes when they make an in-game squad. The popular title is currently available on early access, and starting July 25, players on all available platforms will be able to start their journeys.

From an early look at the Archetypes, they all seem pretty balanced. None can be described as "broken" or "useless," which will be great news for the community. That said, a few classes are better than the rest. This is partly due to what you can do with them and how they hold up in Remnant 2.

Best Remnant 2 Archetype to choose for beginners

As mentioned earlier, you’ll get to choose from five different Archetypes in Remnant 2:

Hunter

Challenger

Medic

Gunslinger

Handler

The tier list given below considers that you’re playing with a squad in a co-op setting. It’s also recommended that you play with friends, as Remnant 2 can become quite difficult if you try to play independently.

Tier 1 - Handler

Tier 2 - Medic, Challenger

Tier 3 - Gunslinger, Hunter

The Handler is easily the best class you can pick, and it comes with a four-legged companion. It will let you have a pet dog, and the creature is perhaps the biggest reason why you need to practice with this Archetype. Your pet can do plenty of stuff, like buffing your teammates and enhancing your damage.

If you or your allies are downed, the dog can also revive you, which makes him pretty useful while playing solo. While archetypes like the Gunslinger and the Challenger can do more damage, they have far more weaknesses than the Handler.

Tier 2

The Medic is pretty useful, but only if you’re playing in co-op. If you play with friends, having a medic becomes almost necessary, especially at higher difficulties.

On the other hand, the Challenger can do a lot of damage, but it’s pretty weak against flying enemies. This is a major weakness as the Challenger relies on melee attacks, and getting close against harder foes may not be the smartest decision.

Tier 3

While the Gunslinger does what’s required from it, the particular archetype just feels lackluster. This class is more beneficial if you’re playing alone, but it still needs more love in future updates.

The Hunter is in a pretty tough space and doesn’t work well in Remnant 2. Most of its abilities can be used properly only in teams. You will be able to mark enemies, and your allies' damage against them will increase. While it has some uses, the Hunter is much more limited than the other classes mentioned above.