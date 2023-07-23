How to change Remnant 2 Archetypes?

Remnant 2 presents a distinct action-adventure gameplay, providing players with a diverse range of Archetypes. The game has garnered praise from fans, especially for its engaging gameplay elements centered around the unique Archetypes it offers. Payers must carefully choose and continuously upgrade their Archetype throughout the title to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Archetypes come in eight distinct types, each playing a crucial role in the adventure. In addition to making a selection, players must also be knowledgeable about how to change an Archetype in the game. This understanding is crucial since they may not find a satisfying gameplay experience with a specific choice they made earlier.

Each Archetype provides a customized gear loadout, comprising of a unique armor set and three powerful weapons. Furthermore, each one is equipped with its distinct Perks and Skills. This article serves as a guide, offering information on how to unlock and select Archetypes in Remnant 2.

How to unlock every Archetype in Remnant 2

After purchasing the crafting items, interact with Wallace (Image via Gearbox Software)

Upon finishing the tutorial, you'll gain the ability to choose a specific Archetype. Accessing others, however, involves a series of activities centered around obtaining their respective engrams. By acquiring one, you'll be able to unlock and directly select the desired Archetype from your inventory. To achieve this, you must complete the following activities for each variant:

Purchase a Medical Pin from Dr Norah (Image via Gearbox Software)

For the Medic Archetype:

Interact with Dr. Norah in Ward 13.

You'll be presented with three conversation options, choose the first one.

Afterwards, you'll encounter four conversation options, select the first one again.

Purchase a Medical Pin and then interact with Wallace.

Craft the engram using the Medical Pin.

You have now successfully unlocked the Medic Archetype.

Purchase a Rusty Medal (Image via Gearbox Software)

For the Hunter Archetype:

In Ward 13, interact with Barbus, and purchase a Rusty Medal from him by choosing the first option during the conversation.

After obtaining the Rusty Medal, interact with Wallace.

Craft an engram using the item.

Once the engram is crafted, you can find and select the Hunter Archetype in your inventory.

Purchase the Old Whistle (Image via Gearbox Software)

For the Handler Archetype:

Interact with Mudtooth in Ward 13.

Opt for the first option during the conversation and purchase the Old Whistle.

Proceed to interact with Wallace.

Craft an engram using the item.

Once you complete these steps, the Handler Archetype will be unlocked.

Purchase a Steel Enswell (Image via Gearbox Software)

For the Challenger Archetype:

First, engage with Rigs in Ward 13. You'll need to purchase a Steel Enswell from him.

Next, proceed to interact with Wallace and use the item to craft an engram.

Once you've completed these actions, the Challenger Archetype will be accessible to you.

How to select an Archetype in Remnant 2

After obtaining the Medic, Hunter, Handler, and Challenger Archetypes, you can conveniently access and choose them directly from your inventory. Please note that crafting each of these Archetype Engrams necessitates having 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,500 Scraps.

While you can acquire those mentioned above, along with the Alchemist, by obtaining their engrams, unlocking Explorer, Summoner, and Gunslinger Archetypes will entail fulfilling in-game objectives and advancing through the levels.