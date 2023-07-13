Remnant 2 Gunslinger Archetype guide: Traits, Prime Perks, and more

Gunfire Games is set to release Remnant 2, which is the anticipated follow-up to the original 2019 title. The upcoming third-person shooter will have new features and improvements to old aspects of gameplay, including its character classes. The Archetypes will receive some significant tweaks, allowing players to change how they take on the challenges in the game.

One of the Archetypes in Remnant 2 that piqued players' interest is the Gunslinger. This article explores the Gunslinger's traits and its Prime Perk.

What to know about the Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2

Blasting the root Wild West style

Remnant 2’s Gunslinger is the ideal Archetype for players who want to maximize their damage per second (DPS) in a timely manner. Listed below are the perks that go along with this damage-centric Archetype:

Posse Up (Team Perk) - Ammo pickups reward players with 30% more ammo per player alongside the bonus that is equally shared among the team. It also makes Ammo Boxes to give off additional ammo.

Quick Hands (Utility Perk) – Weapons receive 10% reload speed. Additionally, the bonus will be multiplied by two, provided that the magazine is out of ammo.

Sleight of Hand (Relic Perk) - Using a Relic (Dragon Heart) reloads an equipped weapon and gives a 15% ranged damage bonus for 10 seconds.

Swift Shot (Damage Perk) – Gunslinger players will receive a 15% fire rate, 25% ranged damage, and a 5% critical hit chance for weapons. Furthermore, both Fire Rate and Damage increase as this Archetype levels up.

The Gunslinger in Remnant 2 has Loaded as its Prime Perk. Players using any of the Archetype’s skills will have both weapons reloaded instantly. Not to mention, they will receive infinite reserve ammo on all weapons for 15 seconds.

Gunslinger Traits and Skills

Another thing worth noting about this Archetype is that its trait increases the ammo reserves based on the player’s current level. It starts off at 6% and goes up all the way to 100% at level 10.

There are three Archetypes Skills for the Gunslinger:

Side Winder – Remnant 2 players can call on the Sidewinder Snake’s power to get a 50% increase in both Draw/Swap and Movements Speeds. Moreover, whenever players cycle their weapons, the incoming weapon is automatically reloaded. This effect lasts for 20 seconds and has a 50-second cooldown.

Quick Draw – Pulling out the side weapon and firing away up to six rounds from the hip will deal 93 damage per shot. Pressing the button will make the weapon instantly fire at enemies within 25 meters. Players can control and fire each shot by simply holding the button and releasing it.

Bullet Storm – This Skill in Remnant 2 releases the full potential of the Archetype as Traditional Weapons turn full-auto. Crossbows and Bows are also rewarded with an increased Projectile Speen of 50% and Critical Chance of 25%. This Gunslinger Skill also offers a 50% Reload Speed and a 20% Fire Rate. This lasts for 20 seconds with a minute-long cooldown.

Players can experience the power of the Gunslinger early in Remnant 2, as the Archetype is one of the third-person shooter’s pre-order bonuses.

