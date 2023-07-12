Is Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition worth buying?

Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 is just counting the days from being officially released, and fans of the third-person shooter are already hyped about this sequel. The upcoming title will bring players back to a Root-ravaged Earth as they are tasked to deliver another staggering blow to this evil. Will this upcoming sequel mark the end of the atrocities that enveloped the planet?

Its playerbase is pretty much well-aware by now that the game is slated to be released on all current-generation gaming platforms, not to mention that the developer already announced its pre-order deals, which include Remnant 2’s Ultimate Edition.

Folks may already have an idea about its pricing and what goes along with it, but is it worth the buy? Let us discuss.

Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition

What’s in store for you

Gunfire Games ensured that the Ultimate Edition of the game is filled to the brim with all the good stuff that every fan of their soulslike title would enjoy. Alongside the base game, those who will be purchasing this edition will get the following:

Three days early access to Remnant 2.

An early unlock to three of Remnant: From the Ashes’ armor sets (Elder, Radiant, and Void).

A Survival Pack (5 Bloodroot, 3 Ammo boxes, 1000 Scrap, 10 Iron).

Remnant 2 DLC Bundles – This contains three DLC packs that will add more content to the game for an awesome gaming experience.

The developer did not go into detail regarding the aforementioned downloadable content. Additionally, it was mentioned that all DLCs are scheduled to be rolled out within one year of launch.

Remnant 2’s Ultimate Edition will cost a shiny penny since it has a price tag of $69.99 on both Steam and Epic Store. Other game distribution sites even sell it at a steeper price, as some go as high as almost $90.

To that end, the question remains if this upcoming soulslike third-person shooter is worth buying. This one really depends on how much of a fan the player is. If a gamer wants to be ahead among the rest and wants to experience the game earlier, including its DLCs, the game’s Ultimate Edition is indeed a steal.

Standard and Deluxe Editions

The game also has Standard and Deluxe Editions, which include the base game and a pre-order bonus for the former, while the latter comes with the base game, a pre-order bonus, and the aforementioned Remnant: From the Ashes armor sets.

As for the pre-order bonus, players get to early unlock the Gunslinger Archetype. This will be fully equipped with three offense-based skills that will blow baddies to smithereens.

Remnant 2 is scheduled for a release on July 25, 2023, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

