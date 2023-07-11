Is Remnant 2 a souls-like game? Gameplay mechanics, level-design, boss fights, and more explored

Remnant 2, Gunfire Games' upcoming action role-playing game, with third-person shooter and rogue-like elements, is just a couple of weeks away from its official release. Although the previous title, Remnant: From the Ashes, did not have a mass appeal, partly due to its steep learning curve, it was one of the most unique action RPGs of 2019.

Much like its predecessor, Remnant 2 is a linear single-player action role-playing game with a robust co-op mode. Co-op was one of the most enjoyable aspects of the original title, although it was optional. Gunfire Games has confirmed that the feature remains an equally enjoyable aspect of the upcoming sequel.

However, with co-op elements being the primary focus of the game's marketing, it has raised a few questions among fans. One of the biggest questions is whether the title retains the souls-like elements from the previous game or ditches it for a more accessible co-op experience.

Remnant 2 is very much a souls-like action RPG

Fortunately, Remnant 2, much like its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, is very much a souls-like action role-playing game. Despite the increased focus on co-op gameplay, the sequel has not made any compromises in delivering a classic souls-like experience, with challenging boss encounters and interconnected level design.

Although the game looks and plays like any other third-person shooter out there, it has an equal amount of focus on melee combat. Character archetypes like the "Challenger" is purpose-built to make use of heavy artillery alongside the newly added heavy melee weapons.

Although the story progression in Remnant 2 is quite linear, the rogue-like elements deliver a fresh experience with each new run of the same area. The general gameplay loop in the sequel is quite similar to Remnant: From the Ashes, but it does feature a vastly improved procedurally generated level layout.

Since the game is developed primarily for the current-gen consoles, Gunfire Games didn't have to limit itself when it comes to the procedural generation aspect of the game.

Another major highlight of the sequel is the vastly improved and much more challenging boss fights. The bosses in the first game were already quite a challenge, to begin with. However, the difficulty often felt a tad unfair, especially for players who are playing solo.

With the sequel, Gunfire Games has made massive improvements to the boss fights without compromising on the difficulty aspect of these battles.

The boss fights in Gunfire Games' upcoming souls-like title are better tuned for both solo and co-op modes, aiming to deliver a satisfying experience, regardless of how players aim to tackle them.

Remnant 2 is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

