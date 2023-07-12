All character archetypes in Remnant 2 - How to unlock, best perks, and more

Gunfire Games' upcoming souls-like action role-playing game, Remnant 2, is due for release in a few weeks. And while the developers have been quite conservative on revealing too much info regarding the game's plot, they've been quite open when it comes to the gameplay side of things. One of the key aspects that the developers have talked a lot about is the new character archetypes.

Although the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes plays quite similarly to it, many "under-the-hood" improvements have been made to the gameplay. The game is still a third-person shooter and soulslike hybrid, emphasizing custom build creation and co-op.

However, Gunfire Games have considered players' feedback from the previous title and made key changes to the sequel, making it much more accessible to newcomers. The revamped archetypes are one of the biggest new additions that serve as starter classes and in-game "accessibility" options for players.

All character archetypes and archetype perks in Remnant 2

So far, Gunfire Games and publisher, Gearbox have revealed four player archetypes for Remnant 2. While these archetypes might look similar to those in the previous title, Remnant: From the Ashes, significant differences make them stand out as entirely new starting classes.

The character archetypes and the associated archetype perks in Remnant 2 are as follows:

Gunslinger

The Gunslinger class is the traditional quality archetype that focuses on damage exclusively via firearms. The archetype perks this class comes equipped with are Ammo Reserve (special archetype trait), Loaded (archetype prime perk), Swift Shot, Posse Up, Quick Hands, and Sleight of Hands.

The archetype skills for Gunsliger are Quick Draw, Sidewinder, and Bulletstorm. Most of these skills are passive damage modifiers that allow you to deal additional damage under certain situations. The special perk allows you to refill your ammo reserves during hectic boss fights without scavenging for them.

Challenger

The Challenger is a new archetype in Remnant 2 that basically focuses on raw strength over agility, dexterity, and any other character trait. Being able to wield heavy weapons, this is the perfect class choice for players who want to go all out on raw DPS and would not hesitate to sacrifice a bit of firepower for melee proficiency.

The archetype skills associated with the Challenger are Strong Back (special archetype perk), Die Hard (prime perk), Close Quarters, Intimidating Presence, Powerlifter, Face of Danger, War Stomp, Juggernaut, and Rampage.

Medic

The Medic class is one of the newest additions in Remnant 2 that primarily focuses on co-op gameplay. While you can go through the entire game solo using the Medic as your primary archetype, it's best used in a co-op party. Most prime traits for the Medic archetype are focused on healing yourself and your party members.

The archetype skills associated with the Medic are Triage (special archetype perk), Regenerator (prime perk), Invigorated, Benevolence, Backbone, Benefactor, Wellspring, Healing Shield, and Redemption.

Handler

Lastly, there's the Handler archetype, essentially the best starting class in Remnant 2 for newcomers and players who might not want to indulge in the game's co-op aspect. The Handler is a quality archetype but isn't as effective as the Gunslinger. However, what makes this archetype special is the AI companion you get with it.

The archetype skills associated with the Handler are Silent Whistle (special archetype perk), Kinship (prime perk), Pack Hunter, Spirit of the Wolf, Teamwork, Best Friend, Guard Dog, Support Dog, and Attack Dog.

Remnant 2 is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

