Top 5 local co-op video games for PC

Playing a good local co-op game is a great way to spend time with friends or family. When it comes to such titles, all participants get to enjoy a collective gaming experience on the same screen. Players can choose from a wide range of local co-op games, including action-packed adventures, kitchen simulators, and more.

This article ranks five local co-op video games for PC.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Rocket League and 4 other local co-op video games for PC

5) Rocket League

Rocket League is a thrilling and competitive local co-op video game that combines football and rocket-powered cars. In this title, friends can form teams to battle against other players in exciting races in which the goal is to score goals using cars. Players can design their own special cars using the numerous customization choices.

Rocket League offers a fun and addictive co-op experience. It is ideal for playing with friends because of its fast-paced action and physics-based features. The game has split-screen support for up to four players.

4) Portal 2

Portal 2 is a local co-op title that provides players with a distinctive puzzle experience. Using the game's iconic portal gun, players and their friends must work together to solve a series of increasingly challenging puzzles in the game.

The co-op option in Portal 2 includes a different campaign with its own set of puzzles and difficulties, letting players experience the game's world and plot in a fresh and interesting way. The game's puzzles require a combination of timing, coordination, and critical thinking, making it a fantastic co-op experience for players of all ability levels.

3) Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends is a sequel to Rayman Origins. The Bubble Dreamer, the main antagonist of the game, is creating trouble in the Glade of Dreams. To save the day, players must assume the roles of Rayman and teammates Globox, Barbara, and Teensies. Dragons, robots, and enormous toads are some of the colorful and eccentric characters players will encounter in their journey.

The co-op mode in Rayman Legends allows for up to four players. It also includes a drop-in/drop-out mechanism that allows players and their friends to join and quit the game whenever they like. The title also has many other features, such as cooperative challenges and puzzles requiring teamwork and collaboration.

2) Castle Crashers

Castle Crashers is a local co-op game where the backdrop is a medieval world. An evil wizard has stolen the kingdom's most valuable gem, and the king's daughters have been kidnapped. Players take on the role of one of the knights tasked with saving the princesses and getting back the jewel that was stolen.

Players meet many enemies and bosses like a massive cyclops, a dragon that breathes fire, and an evil necromancer. The game's levels are filled with enemies to fight and puzzles to solve, as well as a boss battle at the end.

1) Overcooked 2

Overcooked 2 is one of the best local co-op games on the market. In this title, up to three players must coordinate to prepare and serve a variety of foods in a chaotic kitchen within a set amount of time.

Each level becomes harder as players advance in the game, as they will come across new recipes, ingredients, and culinary gadgets. The title has different modes like campaign mode, VS mode, and online multiplayer.

As each player is responsible for different tasks in the kitchen, Overcooked 2 requires a high level of cooperation and teamwork to be successful.

From action-packed adventures like Castle Crashers and Rocket League to more pleasant titles like Overcooked 2 and Rayman Legends, this list has a local co-op game for every sort of player. These titles provide a wide range of gaming experiences, making them suitable for players of all ages and skill levels.

