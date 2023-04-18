5 most iconic guns in video games

Video games are full of memorable, iconic guns that make up some of the best parts of gaming. Though these guns rarely look like actual firearms, the feeling of firing an energy blast toward your opponents or hitting a headshot on your enemies is one of the most satisfying feelings in the world. From classic arcade games to modern-day first-person shooters, video game guns have evolved and become more intricate, making them tools and iconic symbols of the games themselves.

These iconic guns can range from futuristic laser guns to firearms from a historical era. We will explore 5 of the most iconic guns in gaming history by examining their impact on gameplay and why they have become fan favorites.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Portal Gun and 4 other iconic guns that are etched in golden alphabets in the history of video games

5) AWP - CS:GO

AWP in CS:GO (Image via Valve)

The most natural inclusion on this list, the AWP in CS:GO, is a high-powered bolt-action sniper rifle. It is based on The Accuracy International Arctic Warfare series, a set of sniper rifles manufactured by Accuracy International of the United Kingdom.

The AWP is the most potent weapon in the game and thus has the highest price tag. An AWP shot can kill anyone unless they are shot in the leg. It is one of the most iconic guns, though, because if you are good with it, you are pretty much unstoppable.

Quick and no-scoping are much easier with the AWP than with snipers in other games and make what would usually be considered a blunt weapon into one of the most iconic guns.

These are some of the best pro AWPers to look out for in 2023 if you want inspiration.

4) Ray Gun - Call of Duty Zombies

Created first as an Easter Egg for Call of Duty World at War, the iconic ray gun has lasted through several generations of Call of Duty games. It is only available in the Zombies mode and is very helpful when your standard guns aren't enough for the job.

The Ray Gun in action ( Image via Activision)

The Ray Gun does splash damage to your enemies and their surrounding areas, which sounds good, but it can also backfire if they are too close to you. There is also a tactical element to using it, as you often have to round up as many zombies as possible before firing the Ray Gun to get the most out of it.

It may not look the prettiest, but it is still one of the most satisfying guns, as you can wipe out hundreds of zombies. The AOE damage caused by the Ray Gun and how it obliterates zombies makes it such an iconic gun.

3) BFG 9000 - Doom

The BFG 900 in Doom Eternal (Image via Bethesda)

The Doom franchise has some of the best and most powerful guns, but the BFG 9000 is on another level, even when compared to other guns in the game.

The powerful plasma energy gun causes pure devastation and obliterates everything. Though it has a slow wind-up time, it makes up for the damage it causes and is the perfect weapon for demon slaying.

The BFG 9000 has been present through generations of Doom games and is one of the most iconic guns ever created.

2) Gravity Gun - Half-life 2

One of the most fun guns ever created in a video game, the Gravity Gun, also known as the Zero Point Energy Field Manipulator, is one of the main reasons Half-life 2 is so good.

Though the Gravity Gun doesn't cause direct damage, it can be used to pick up objects and throw them at your enemies without touching them, turning them into rocket launchers.

The Gravity Gun is also used to solve puzzles throughout the game and in defeating your enemies and is one of the most iconic guns in one of the most iconic games ever made.

1) Portal Gun - Portal

In the same universe as Half-life, the Portal Gun is yet another gun that doesn't do any damage. Instead, it tests your puzzle-solving skills to escape from the deadly AI known as GLaDOS.

The portal gun in Portal (Image via Valve)

The Portal Gun, also known as the Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device, allows you to put two portals on certain surfaces to teleport between them. The game makes you think of out-of-the-box solutions and makes for fun gameplay.

Portal 2 improved on the first game's mechanics even though the Portal Gun remained the same and made for even better gameplay. While being one of the most iconic guns on this list, it is also one of the best-looking guns and perhaps the most practical one as well.

