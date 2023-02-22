Bethesda brings Mighty DOOM to mobile - Release date, how to pre-register, and more

Bethesda and Alpha Dog Games are set to bring a new addition to the iconic DOOM series in the form of Mighty DOOM. The upcoming mobile game will be released on March 21 in select countries.

This particular title will offer players fun arcade gameplay, and they must progress through different levels, unlock skills, and more. Pre-registrations for Mighty DOOM have also opened up, and those keen to try out the game can proceed to register themselves for its release.

Pre-registering for Mighty DOOM on Android and iOS

A few years ago, Mighty DOOM began early testing in New Zealand, and recently, pre-registrations for the game have been opened up for Android and iOS platforms. Below is a detailed guide following which gamers can register themselves for the release of the highly-anticipated title.

Android (Play Store)

Android users can follow the steps below to pre-register for the release of Mighty DOOM:

Step 1: Boot up the Google Play Store application and search the game's name using the search bar. Alternatively, you may visit this URL to reach the page directly.

You will have to tap on the "Install" button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: After being on Mighty DOOM's Google Play Store page, click "Install."

The game will automatically install when it's available (Image via Google Play Store)

A dialog box will notify you that the game is automatically installed when available. This will register you for the release of the upcoming title, and you may patiently wait for its release.

iOS (Apple App Store)

Those on the iOS platform can pre-register for the game on their Apple Devices by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Mighty DOOM website on any of the web browsers on your device. Click here to be redirected.

Click on the "App Store" option present beneath the Pre-Register Now! (Image via Bethesda)

Step 2: Press the "App Store" button under "Pre-Register Now!" A pop-up box will show up where you must enter your email address and click "Confirm."

A confirmation will emerge telling you about the success of the pre-registration process. Developers will send an email reminding you to download the game once it becomes officially available.

As per the official website, the pre-registration will conclude on March 19. Hence, you have a few weeks to complete the procedure on the relevant platform efficiently.

Pre-registration rewards for the game

Here are the pre-registration rewards that you will be able to receive (Image via Bethesda)

Like most new releases, developers have prepared special pre-registration rewards for the game. Those who play at Global Launch from March 21, 2023, through April 20 will receive the Mini Slayer's Pack.

The following are the items that the developers have included in this particular pack:

Baron of Hell Heavy Cannon Weapon Skin

Cacodemon Rocket Launcher Weapon Skin

3 Equipment Keys

1 Weapon Key

80 crystals

These rewards will surely give gamers a slight head start, enhancing the overall experience. Accordingly, interested users are advised to pre-register if they wish to get their hands on the Mini Slayer's pack.

