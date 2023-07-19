Remnant 2 Archetype guide: Medic Archetype traits, Prime perks and more

Remnant 2 is all set to offer an exhilarating action-adventure gameplay experience, providing players with a diverse array of weapons and skills. One of the game's core components revolves around its Archetypes, or classes, which are essential for accomplishing objectives. Each Archetype boasts distinct and special abilities, allowing players to tailor their gameplay to their preferred style. For instance, the Medic Archetype excels in effective healing and offers comprehensive support, proving highly advantageous when facing formidable foes during battles in the game.

Remnant 2 offers the option of multiplayer gameplay, allowing you to invite two of your friends. Together, you'll face formidable foes in intense battles. However, don't be mistaken in thinking that success can be achieved solely through shooting and teamwork. While teamwork does offer some support, victory primarily depends on your choice of Archetype. The article focuses on the Medic Archetype and elaborates on its beneficial abilities that can significantly enhance your chances of winning.

Remnant 2 Medic Archetype traits

Medic Archetype traits (Image via Gearbox Software)

At the beginning of Remnant 2, players will encounter a selection of Archetypes, which come in five distinct types:

Gunslinger

Handler

Challenger

Hunter

Medic

Each Archetype possesses a unique set of Perks, Prime Perks, and Skills that are categorized differently. Additionally, these Archetypes feature special abilities known as Traits. Every player starts the game with four unlocked non-exclusive Traits, and these Traits grant various special abilities:

Vigor

Endurance

Spirit

Expertise

The exclusive Trait of the Medic Archetype is called Triage (Image via Gearbox Software)

Furthermore, each Archetype has its own exclusive Trait. For the Medic Archetype, this exclusive Trait is called Triage. Players can upgrade Triage up to Level 10, resulting in a remarkable 50% increase in the character's healing ability. Similarly, players can upgrade the other non-exclusive Traits to enhance their capabilities in the game.

Remnant 2 Medic Archetype Perks and Prime Perks

Medic Archetype Perks and Prime Perks (Image via Gearbox Software)

In Remnant 2, the Medic Archetype Perks are divided into four distinct categories:

Invigorated (Damage Perk)

Provides a 25% boost to all damage dealt and enhances critical chance by 5%.

Benevolence (Team Perk)

Enhances Relic effectiveness by 15% and provides nearby team members with healing equal to 30% of the total healing value. This healing bonus is amplified to 60% for any ally with health below 35% of their maximum health.

Backbone (Utility Perk)

The number of hits Medic can withstand before losing Grey Health is increased by 2.

Benefactor (Relic Perk)

Boosts Relic Utilization Speed by 20% and reduces Stagger by -1 during relic use.

Regenerator (Prime Perk)

The Regenerator is a Prime Perk of the Medic Archetype (Image via Gearbox Software)

Alongside the general Perks, each Archetype possesses a unique ability called the Prime Perk. However, to gain access to the Prime Perk, players must reach Level 5. It is possible to enhance the Prime Perk through upgrades, but this requires reaching Level 10.

The Regenerator is a Prime Perk of the Medic Archetype that can restore 250 health and simultaneously replenish a used Relic charge. Resting or respawning at a Worldstone (a place that helps you regain lost health and other skills) will reset the healing accumulation. With each additional player, the healing requirement increases by 50%.

Remnant 2 Medic Archetype skills

Remnant 2 Medic Archetype skills (Image via Gearbox Software)

Similar to all other Archetypes in Remnant 2, the Medic Archetype also possesses three distinct types of skills. Among these three skills, you can only equip one skill at any given time. It's crucial to consider the Cooldowns and effects of each skill before making your selection. The three skills of the Medic Archetype, along with their Cooldowns, are as follows:

Wellspring:

Cooldown 52s

Healing Shield:

Cooldown 70s

Redemption:

Cooldown 126s

Wellspring

Wellspring skill (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players can utilize this ability to forcefully strike the ground, generating a 3-meter Healing Spring area of effect that replenishes 10.5 health per second. The effects of this skill persist for 15 seconds and additionally boost the Blight Decay Rate.

Healing Shield

Healing Shield skill (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Medic possesses a skill that allows them to rapidly release healing energy, creating a protective shield around all allies within a 25-meter radius. This shield grants them healing equivalent to 100% of their maximum health for a duration of 10 seconds. During this shielding phase, allies will also experience gradual health regeneration, amounting to 30% of their maximum health over the specified duration.

Redemption

Redemption skill (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Medic's powerful ability has a significant impact on reviving teammates. When activated, the Medic releases a 30-meter Shockwave that helps in reviving the damaged allies and gradually restores 75% of their maximum health over a span of 10 seconds. Holding the skill button for longer, up to 1 second per additional hold, enhances the healing effect by an extra 75%. However, Redemption cannot revive the same member again for another 150 seconds.