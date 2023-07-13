Remnant 2 Archetype guide: Handler archetype traits, Prime perks, and more

The Handler is one of the more support-focused archetypes in Remnant 2. It is best at establishing cooperation and camaraderie to take down enemies. With a dog Companion, the duo becomes extremely helpful in traversing the overworld as they are a jack of all trades. From movement boost to revive speed, this class helps the team carry out missions swiftly as a pack.

The Handler archetype has its own starting gear, archetype Item, prime perk, and more. These items and skills are essential for the Handler and his team while playing together or traversing solo in the game. That said, this article is a detailed guide on Remnant 2's Handler archetype.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Everything to know about Remnant 2 Handler archetype

The Handler lacks conservative archetype skills, but effectively commands its Companion on the battlefield. This class excels at providing team support in various battle scenarios. With a fully trained Companion, you can issue commands to call it back or assign it to guard allies.

The Companion can autonomously revive the Handler using its own relic. Additionally, it can also revive fallen teammates in combat. The perks of this class differ significantly from other archetypes, as they prioritize behavioral aspects over conventional abilities. With a unique passive buff and actionable skills, one can employ this duo to overcome adversaries in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2: Handler Prime perk

Handler patting a dog (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Bonded is one unique Prime perk of the Handler in Remnant 2. It becomes available once you reach level five; to enhance it further, you must reach level 10. That said, it has a cooling period of 90 seconds.

Bonded

When you, the Handler, are downed, your Companion will revive you at 50% health. You can also use this ability to revive allies with a command. However, it requires the downed teammate to have a Dragon Heart.

Remnant 2: Handler archetype traits

Handler and the Companion dog as they appear in the trailer (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Handler archetype trait is Kinship, which provides intrinsic capacity, buff, and special bonuses. Remnant 2 promotes equipping only one trait per archetype.

Level Effect 1 -8% Damage Reduction 2 -16% Damage Reduction 3 -24% Damage Reduction 4 -32% Damage Reduction 5 -40% Damage Reduction 6 -48% Damage Reduction 7 -56% Damage Reduction 8 -64% Damage Reduction 9 -72% Damage Reduction 10 -80% Damage Reduction

Further, it is an important ability that helps you minimize the impact of Friendly Fire. Each level you obtain in this trait results in an 8% reduction in the damage you inflict and what you receive in such situations.

Remnant 2: Handler archetype perks

Perks grants power to your team (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Handler offers diverse perks, providing various advantages to enhance your capabilities in Remnant 2. These perks encompass multiple benefits, such as increased ranged and skill damage, improved movement speed, reduced stamina cost, and much more.

In addition to these perks, specific abilities can also boost your revive speed or restore your health, further adding to versatility and resilience.

Here is the list of all Handler archetype perks.

1) Pack Hunter (Damage Perk)

Remnant 2 - Europe @Remnant_Game_EU



Releasing on July 25th, 2023, with early access on July 21st. Unlock the Gunslinger Archetype and classic Remnant armor sets immediately before discovering them in game.



> remnantgame.com/en/news/articl… #Remnant2 pre-orders are available now!Releasing on July 25th, 2023, with early access on July 21st. Unlock the Gunslinger Archetype and classic Remnant armor sets immediately before discovering them in game. #Remnant2 pre-orders are available now! 🎉Releasing on July 25th, 2023, with early access on July 21st. Unlock the Gunslinger Archetype and classic Remnant armor sets immediately before discovering them in game.📜 > remnantgame.com/en/news/articl… https://t.co/syP5haLrL1

Pack Hunter is a Damage Perk that specializes in maximizing damage output. It provides a substantial 30% increase to both Ranged and Skill damage, specifically when your Companion dog is within a 25-meter distance.

It also raises the Critical Hit rate of your Ranged and Skill attacks by 5%. Reaching level 10 should be your priority as it enhances damage through class upgrades to maximize the Pack Hunter effect.

2) Teamwork (Utility Perk)

Graphical View of Characters (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Handler and the Companion obtain a 30% increased revive speed using the Teamwork Perk. While reviving, you both receive 25% less damage, and your Companion gains -1 Stagger.

3) Spirit of the Wolf (Team Perk)

Characters and Companion (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Spirit of the Wolf increases your movement speed by 10%. It also matches the Handler's movement speed if it is faster with allies within 10 meters. Further, this perk reduces the stamina cost of all actions for supporters by 15%.

4) Best Friend (Relic Perk)

Handler's Best Friend (Image via Gunfire Games)

Best Friend is a Relic Perk that restores the Companion's health in Remnant 2. With that, this perk grants 25% increased damage and 35% damage resistance for a duration of 15 seconds.

Remnant 2: Challenger archetype skills

1) Guard Dog

Handler's Companion (Image via Gunfire Games)

Your Companion follows you and becomes a more formidable presence in Remnant 2. It gains a 15% increment in threat generation, drawing enemies' attention while benefiting from a 20% damage reduction.

Single press: The Companion actively engages opponents near the designated location.

Double tap: The Companion obediently returns to the Handler and remains by his side.

Hold: Howl provides a 15% damage reduction to all nearby allies within a 20-meter radius. In addition, it increases the Companion's threat generation which lasts for 20 seconds.

2) Support Dog

Your Companion Howls (Image via Gunfire Games)

With the Support Dog skill, your Companion follows you and provides continuous healing to teammates within a 3.5-meter range. The recovery amounts to 0.25% of their maximum health per second.

Single press: The Companion actively engages opponents close to the designated location.

Double tap: The Companion dutifully returns to the Handler and stays faithfully by his side.

Hold: Howl enables regeneration effect, providing 2% of maximum health per second, and also increases 25% movement speed within a 20-meter radius. It lasts for 25 seconds.

3) Attack Dog

Companion and Handler (Image via Gunfire Games)

When you activate the Attack Dog skill, your dog will follow you and receive a significant 20% damage boost in this Soulslike game.

SINGLE PRESS: The Companion actively engages enemies around the designated location.

DOUBLE TAP: The Companion obediently returns to the Handler and remains by his side without straying.

HOLD: Howl grants all allies a potent 20% damage boost within a 20-meter radius. This effect lasts for 20 seconds.

Poll : 0 votes