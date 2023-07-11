Is Remnant 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The upcoming TPS/RPG hybrid Remnant 2 is due for release this month. Gunfire Games' latest offering builds upon the underrated 2019 predecessor. So as expected, it will be released on multiple gaming platforms under the sun. However, fans on the Xbox and PC side have been spoilt thanks to the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Many modern and upcoming games have joined the game rental service's massive catalog. This has allowed gamers even to check out major titles such as Atomic Heart on day one. Other AAA games like Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass.

Will Remnant 2 make its way to Xbox Game Pass on day one?

Unfortunately no. Gearbox Publishing has not divulged information on that matter. So Remnant 2 is not coming to Xbox Game Pass, period, let alone a day-one release. On that note, the original game is also not on the service, neither is the hack & slash prequel game Chronos: Before the Ashes.

Of course, this does not mean things can't turn out differently in the future. Plenty of games have eventually made their way to Xbox Game Pass. Recent examples include NFS Unbound, which has caught gamers off-guard. So it is likely that Remnant 2 will eventually make it over. But it remains to be seen how that pans out.

What other games are Gunfire Games known for?

The studio has a decent number of games under its belt. They are responsible for the Deathinitive Edition remaster of the 2012 action-adventure game Darksiders 2. They also developed the successor Darksiders 3 in 2018.

Interestingly, they made Chronos in 2016 as a VR-exclusive game. This concept likely helped them create the Soulslike formula for Darksiders 3 and the main Remnant game. Chronos also received a full-fledged non-VR version in 2020 as "Before the Ashes." It included enhancements derived from Remnant: From the Ashes as well.

What is Remnant 2 about, and what platforms is it for?

Remnant 2 is set after the events of Remnants: From the Ashes. The world is once again at stake from a new evil. Players will again journey across various dimensions teeming with bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters.

The core fundamentals are much like the original, in fact. This is a third-person shooter with RPG elements. However, everything has been expanded upon. There are new classes, skills, bosses, loot, and more to discover. All make this an experience fans of the original do not want to miss out on.

Engage in challenging melee action and ranged combat using firearms. Master parrying and evasive maneuvers to survive for as long as possible. Players can team up with friends in co-op or brave the perils solo. However, it should be noted that this is still not a looter-shooter game. Instead, think of it like Dark Souls' loot mechanic.

At the end of the day, players must pick the ideal skills and builds for their playstyle. This can be long ranged sniper to deal massive damage or support to heal the team. Those who love to live on the edge may prefer a tankier playstyle. The Challenger Archetype, in particular, is all about close-range skirmishes while shrugging off incoming damage.

Remnant 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on July 25, 2023. The game is available for pre-order right now across various editions.

