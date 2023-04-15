5 games to play if you liked Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a looter-shooter role-playing game that is the spinoff of the Borderlands series. Based on the popular Borderlands 2 DLC: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep, this recent spinoff follows the same premise but with much more expanded gameplay.

The game's story takes place in an imaginary world created by Tiny Tina for a Dungeons and Dragons game. It has a wacky medieval fantasy aesthetic, featuring magic and randomly dropped guns. While the game received mixed reviews from fans of the series, many liked it.

After completing the game, players might be looking for similar experiences. So here is a list of five impressive games similar to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Destiny 2 and four other games similar to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

1) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter with role-playing elements similar to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Developed by Bungie, the game features a multitude of game modes like campaigns, multiplayer PvP, PvE, and raids. It also lets players team up and grind for loot in these various modes.

Destiny 2 features a wide range of seasonal events, quests, and other content that keeps players coming back. It is available on multiple platforms and has a sizeable concurrent player base that keeps the world feeling alive.

2) Borderlands series

It would be surprising for no one to see that the Borderlands series has much in common with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. After all, the game is based on this series. One of the earliest looter-shooters to exist, Borderlands revolutionized the genre by creating "Bazillions" of guns. These guns are fully randomized and procedurally generated with different stats.

This random loot system makes the game enjoyable and replayable and adds a lot of excitement when hunting down specific types of guns or manufacturers.

3) The Division 2

Unlike Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, The Division 2 has a third-person perspective and is set in post-apocalyptic Washington. Players take on the role of Agents trying to restore order to the city. The game features randomized loot that players can grind for. One can also use this loot to strengthen their characters to face more complex content.

Players can partake in PvE as well as PvP game types. After completing the campaign, agents can play various endgame activities like raids, strongholds, and other challenging content. On top of that, the game is frequently updated with new content, events, and seasonal activities.

4) Diablo series

The Diablo series revolutionized the looter genre of games. It mixed role-playing elements with random loot and created a game that is beloved to date. With its fourth installment coming out soon, players should try this series if they like the random equipment drop aspect of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Diablo games have an isometric top-down view where players use their skills to take down hordes of enemies. Players can choose from multiple difficulty levels, which determines the quality of loot as well as the deadlines of the enemies. Players can also try out the Torchlight series, Path of Exile, and others similar to Diablo.

5) Bioshock 2

Bioshock 2 is a first-person shooter where the player uses powerful weapons, heavy armor, and various powers. Although the game lacks the random looting aspect of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, both titles have a lot of similarities in terms of gameplay.

Players need to use not only their guns but their super abilities as well to defeat the enemy in Bioshock 2. On top of that, the game offers an immersive story with beautiful graphics and excellent gameplay mechanics, due to which it remains a classic in many people's hearts.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games on 25 March 2022. It has excellent gameplay inspired by Borderlands games mixed with the usual humor the series is known for. The game is available on several platforms, including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

