Brand new games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass: NFS Unbound, Story of Seasons and more

The Xbox Game Pass library grows even more prosperous. Publisher Microsoft has announced a series of brand-new games coming to the library over the next week and beyond. These range from major A.A.A. releases to indie offerings. As always, every gamer demographic has their needs met with this release.

The Xbox Game Pass official social media has divulged the list of all upcoming games. Curious about the details of each game that has made it? Here's everything you need to know.

Which games are coming to Xbox Game Pass?

1) N.F.S. Unbound

This is the most significant release on this list and what players will flock to the latest session of Xbox Game Pass for. The newest entry in the iconic Need for Speed racing game series from E.A. takes the franchise in a new direction. This open-world arcade racer is a return to form for the series, boasting a cel-shaded art style mixed in with photorealistic environments.

N.F.S. Unbound comes to Xbox Game Pass for Cloud, P.C., and Xbox Series X|S on June 22, 2023.

2) Bramble The Mountain King

Inspired by Nordic folklore, Bramble The Mountain King is an exciting tale about two sisters. This action-adventure sees the duo go through a fairy tale land with magic and monsters. There are varied set pieces to engage in, from platforming to stealth elements. Be aware of the hideous threats lurking through its richly detailed world as you solve puzzles and learn its secrets.

Bramble, The Mountain King, arrives on Console and P.C.'s Xbox Game Pass on June 27, 2023.

3) F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is one of the more underrated Metroidvania games in recent memory. After the colonization of Torch City by the Machine Legion, a rabbit named Rayton must rise to save the day. Armed with a mechanical fist that packs an incredible punch, slay foes in this non-linear platformer adventure as you navigate the alleys of the sci-fi city.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch will release on Xbox Game Pass for Cloud, P.C., and Xbox Series X|S on June 27, 2023.

4) The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

Control writer-turned-thief Etienne Quist on a unique new journey. In The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, dive into various books - quite literally so - to unravel the mysteries within. Collect the hidden legendary items in each as part of a deal. Manipulate objects using the power of ink, interact with each world's varied denizens, and engage in turn-based tactics against hostile foes.

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales is headed Day One to Xbox Game Pass for Console and P.C. on June 22, 2023.

5) Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Are you missing the good old days of Harvest Moon? Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is here to cheer you up. This cute farming sim puts players in the shoes of a budding farmer who has inherited a farm from their grandfather. Set in a serene village called Mineral Town, it is up to your to continue your legacy by establishing a successful farm and getting to know the town's locals.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town comes to Xbox Game Pass on Console and P.C. on June 29, 2023.

6) Arcade Paradise

The glory days of the arcades are back - at least virtually. In Arcade Paradise, manage a boring old laundromat and turn it into an excellent arcade spot. Purchase classic arcade machines and install them around the shop to pass the time as you perform tedious laundry-washing tasks. These games range from Pacman clones with a G.T.A. skin to a fruit-themed Bejewled-inspired game.

Aracde Paradise will be available on the Console and P.C. renditions of Xbox Game Pass on July 3, 2023.

7) Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

Sword and Fairy 7: Together Forever is a niche hack & slash game that will surprise many. Telling a tale that spans the Human, Deity, and Demon clans, this action RPG features a varied party of members to control. Combat uniquely designed monsters and threats using magical powers and weapons to stop the demon invasion. Each character also has various uses, from being utterly offense-based to providing healing.

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever will be available on Xbox Game Pass for Console and P.C. on July 7, 2023.

