Nintendo Switch Online library expands to include four new titles for June 2023

The Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) catalog of retro games has been steadily growing over the months. Publisher Nintendo has announced that four new games will join the roster: Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble, Harvest Moon, Blaster Master: Enemy Below, and Mystery Tower. Each of these games is for different platforms from the Super Mario creator, including the Game Boy Color (GBC), Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), and Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

Want to know more about these games? Here is a rundown.

What new games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online in June 2023?

All of these games are underrated gems. A few of them are even classics that fans have eagerly awaited to see on a modern platform. Here's a detailed overview of each:

1) Harvest Moon (SNES)

The first title in this underrated franchise, Harvest Moon is a farming sim released in 1996 for the SNES. Developed by Amccus and published by Nintendo and Natsume, it features a young boy who inherits a farm from his grandfather. Players will manage the farm, replete with growing and watering the crops.

But there's more. Managing livestock and their health, unforeseen circumstances like storms, and wooing a spouse are also part of the package. It is no surprise how this series has become a fan favorite, given how delightfully complex this almost 30-year-old game is.

2) Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble (GBC)

One of the earliest spin-offs for the iconic Kirby series from Nintendo, Tilt 'n' Tumble, was released for the Game Boy Color in 2000. It features the beloved pink puffball on a brand-new journey through Dream Land. Aiming to retrieve the lost stars, players control Kirby's ball movement to navigate across linear levels.

The gameplay will feel incredibly familiar to fans of the Super Monkey Ball series from publisher SEGA. The original game featured an accelerometer built into the cartridge to mimic motion controls. This has been replicated via emulation for the NSO rendition.

3) Mystery Tower (NES)

In Mystery Tower, players must embark on a journey as protagonist Indy Borgnine and climb the mysterious tower to reach the top. There are 64 levels, and players must overcome each section by rearranging L-shaped blocks to create a path to progress. There are enemies as well, which must be avoided.

Developed and published by Namco, this little known puzzle-platformer was originally released as Tower of Babel in 1986 on the Japan-exclusive Famicom. Now 37 years later, the Nintendo Switch Online release marks the first time the game has received an English release under a new name.

4) Blaster Master: Enemy Below (GBC)

The second portable entry in the overlooked Blaster Master series follows the adventures of Jason as he battles subterranean creatures to save the planet. The gameplay includes both isometric shooter gameplay as well as 2D side-scrolling portions. The latter is where players control the gun-mounted vehicle known as Sophia.

With run & gun combat and much platforming to engage in, this action-adventure sees Jason mow his way through challenging levels full of enemies and bosses. The game was developed and published by Sunsoft for the GBC in 2000.

For those unaware, NSO is a premium online subscription service for the Switch hybrid console. This retro catalog of games across beloved eras of gaming is just one of the many perks offered by the publisher. Want to know more? Check out our guide to see everything included in the service.

