Remnant 2 Archetype guide: Challenger Archetype traits, Prime perks, and more

The Challenger is one of the more melee-focused Archetypes in Remnant 2. It is best at getting up close and personal with opponents. While doing so, it makes impeccable use of its enhanced armor and high DPS perks. At the beginning of the game, you are allowed to select the best class for the build. Each Archetype has its starting gear, items, Prime Perks, and more.

Getting insights on the Challenger is crucial for proceeding further with this class. That said, this article is a complete guide on Remnant 2 Challenger Archetype.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Everything to know about Remnant 2 Challenger Archetype

Choose this Archetype for combative style (Image via Gunfire Games)

For those who enjoy playing aggressively and have a dynamic playstyle, the Challenger Archetype is a reliable option in Remnant 2. This class is ideally suited for close to mid-range battle scenarios. The Challenger has an intimidating presence where enemies within range suffer substantial damage.

Confronting opponents becomes much easier with Challenger as it focuses on heavy damage output. Since every Archetype has a unique Prime Perk, utilizing it consciously in battle gives you an edge. Its Archetype Traits reduce Encumbrance depending on the level.

The Challenger Perks system supports melee damage boost, decreases incoming damage, reduces stamina cost, and more. Further, the skills system supports inflicting significant harm, movement, weapon, and reload speed boost.

Remnant 2: Challenger Prime Perk

To unlock Challenger’s Prime Perk, you must reach level five in Remnant 2. Upon reaching level ten, you can enhance it further. That said, it can only occur once every ten minutes.

Die Hard

When confronted with a fatal threat, the Challenger taps into a last-resort defense mechanism. You become invulnerable for five seconds, shielding yourself from damage, and undergo a rapid regeneration, restoring 100% of the maximum health.

Remnant 2: Challenger Archetype Traits

Challenger with its weapon (Image via Gunfire Games)

Challenger's Trait has exceptional passive abilities, providing buff and special bonuses in this souls-like game. You can only equip one Trait per Archetype because they are locked behind a certain Archetype. Further, it would help if you leveled up to increase the effect of the Trait, Encumbrance.

Level Effect 1 -1 Encumbrance 2 -2 Encumbrance 3 -3 Encumbrance 4 -4 Encumbrance 5 -5 Encumbrance 6 -6 Encumbrance 7 -7 Encumbrance 8 -8 Encumbrance 9 -9 Encumbrance 10 -10 Encumbrance

Remnant 2: Challenger Archetype Perks

Challenger aiming at opponents (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Challenger has four types of Perks in its arsenal. From dealing close-range damage to triggering powerful effects, these abilities will give an advantage in battle situations. Also, some prowess reduces damage output, while some decrease additional Stamina costs.

Here is the list of all Challenger Archetype Perks.

1) Close Quarters (Damage Perk)

Remnant 2 - Europe @Remnant_Game_EU



Releasing on July 25th, 2023, with early access on July 21st. Unlock the Gunslinger Archetype and classic Remnant armor sets immediately before discovering them in game.



> remnantgame.com/en/news/articl… #Remnant2 pre-orders are available now!Releasing on July 25th, 2023, with early access on July 21st. Unlock the Gunslinger Archetype and classic Remnant armor sets immediately before discovering them in game. #Remnant2 pre-orders are available now! 🎉Releasing on July 25th, 2023, with early access on July 21st. Unlock the Gunslinger Archetype and classic Remnant armor sets immediately before discovering them in game.📜 > remnantgame.com/en/news/articl… https://t.co/syP5haLrL1

You receive a potent boost of 40% to both ranged and melee damage when engaging close-range enemies within 7m. Moreover, the chance of landing critical hits is amplified by up to 10% within this range.

2) Intimidating Presence (Team Perk)

As you activate Intimidating Presence, enemies within 10m will suffer the consequences. For the next 15 seconds, they will deal 10% less damage. For each enemy affected by this debuff, their damage output will be reduced by an additional 2.5%.

3) Powerlifter (Utility Perk)

Use this perk to lessen Stamina Cost (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Powerlifter reduces the additional Stamina cost increase for each weight bracket and the Stamina Regen Delay, cutting them by 50%.

4) Face of Danger (Relic Perk)

A powerful effect is triggered when you use a Face of Danger within a ten-meter range of an enemy. You instantly obtain two stacks of Bulwark, bolstering your defensive capabilities, and experience a 10% increment in damage output for ten seconds.

Remnant 2: Challenger Archetype Skills

Graphical view of the characters (Image via Gunfire Games)

Although a Challenger has three skills, you can only equip them one at a time in Remnant 2. Using these abilities will significantly damage opponents at mentioned ranges, boost movements, increase the rate of fire, and more.

Here is the list of all Challengers Archetype Skills in Remnant 2:

1) War Stomp

With War Stomp, you can generate a powerful shockwave in a forward cone direction. This shockwave inflicts 210 damage, hitting enemies within a point-blank range from all sides, and has 2 charges.

2) Juggernaut

One of the skills of the Challenger is Juggernaut (Image via Gunfire Games)

You receive the BULWARK L3 buff, granting you a 15% movement and melee speed boost with Juggernaut. Additionally, the melee damage is dramatically increased by 50%, while the impact of the stagger is reduced by 1, which lasts for 25 seconds.

3) Rampage

Upon activating Rampage, you gain a 15% increase in fire rate, a 20% boost to reload speed, and a 10% enhancement to movement speed. It lasts for 20 seconds.

You gain one Stack of RAGE with every powerful strike you deliver to your enemies. Each Stack enhances your Ranged Damage by 5%. As you collect 10 Stacks, the Challenger is engulfed in BERSERK mode, unleashing an unstoppable fury upon enemies.

Poll : 0 votes