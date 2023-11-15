Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

Gunfire Games' latest souls-like co-op shooter game, Remnant 2, is easily one of this year's most visually stunning releases. It is built exclusively for the current-gen console and PC hardware. Using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.1, The game delivers a truly breathtaking graphical presentation, something that's rarely seen in the souls-like genre.

The game recently got its very first story DLC - The Awakened King. It comes packed with plenty of new surprises for returning players. Much like the base game, the DLC features some truly mesmerizing visuals, capitalizing on the power of Unreal Engine 5.

Unfortunately, the graphical splendor of the game comes at the cost of performance on both consoles and PCs. While Gunfire Games has released several updates since the game's release back in August, getting Remnant 2 to work properly with your system still takes quite a bit of work, especially on lower to mid-range PCs.

Here's a comprehensive PC optimization guide for The Awakened King DLC, going over all the graphics settings and offering the best ones for optimal performance.

PC optimization guide for Remnant 2 The Awakened King

As is tradition, before you plan on getting Remnant 2 and its The Awakened King DLC on PC, you must ensure your PC meets the minimum/recommended requirements stated by the developer. Much like other recent Unreal Engine 5 games, Remnant 2 features quite hefty system requirements, asking for an RTX 2060 for 1080p60 gameplay.

However, due to Gunfire Games not using Lumen, the recommended specifications for their latest souls-like title are a bit on the lower spectrum. This is especially true when you take the minimum requirements into account.

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements of Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC:

Minimum

OS: Win 10

Win 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590

GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590 Storage: 80 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Win 10

Win 10 Processor: Intel i5-10600k / AMD R5 3600

Intel i5-10600k / AMD R5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 80 GB available space

Additionally, since the game uses Unreal Engine 5's "Nanite" tech, installing it on a fast SSD is strongly recommended to eliminate any possible hitches that might occur due to texture or asset streaming. Although playing the game off of a traditional HDD is possible, the experience is far from ideal.

When Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing first released Remnant 2 in August, it was riddled with issues, especially shader-pre compilation stutters on PC. While the game is still not entirely free of those micro-stuttering issues, the severity has significantly reduced.

Since the game doesn't have a benchmarking tool or in-depth graphics options, finding the best settings that will work for your PC can be quite a chore. However, the settings it does have do offer plenty of room for experimentation. If tweaked properly, it can significantly boost performance without impacting the game's visuals.

Optimized settings for best performance in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC (Image via Gunfire Games, Sportskeeda)

Here are the best settings that you can use for Remnant 2 on a mid-range PC (with a modern 6-core (with HT) CPU, 16GB RAM, at least 8GB VRAM, and m.2 SSD):

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Motion Blur: On (up to personal preference)

On (up to personal preference) Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Based on the native refresh rate of your display

Based on the native refresh rate of your display Upscaler: None (or DLSS Quality)

None (or DLSS Quality) Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Post Processing: High

High Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Medium

Medium View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Detailed Shadows: Off

Off FOV Modifier: 1 (Default)

1 (Default) Optimize Performance in Menus: On

Using these settings, we were able to maintain a near-stable 60fps on a system with Ryzen 5 5600 CPU, 16GB RAM, and RX 6600, with the game being installed on a gen-3 m.2 NVMe SSD.

If you're trying to play the game on a system with less than 8GB VRAM, we recommend turning down Shadow and Effects Quality to "Low," this helps free up some VRAM.