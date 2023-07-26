Remnant 2 beginner's guide: Which difficulty should you choose?

Remnant 2 is not the easiest game, even if you play in a group. Like its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, the latest release from Gunfire Games is a true testament to a souls-like with guns. Interestingly, you can also choose to use melee weapons, and there's a handful available for you to find in the game. It gets even better with mods as your standard weapons start inflicting more damage.

That said, Remnant 2 can be a true test for your reflexes and game awareness, as the enemies are no mean feat. Even the most common ones can be quite pesky if not handled properly.

As for the bosses, they will truly challenge you or your group. Thankfully, Gunfire Games has considered that not everyone in the community has similar skills. When you start your adventure, you can tweak the difficulties.

Does Remnant 2 allow you to change difficulty?

The answer is yes - there are four different difficulty options in Remnant 2.

Survivor

Veteran

Nightmare

Apocalypse

The order mentioned here is from lower difficulty to higher. Remember that the Apocalypse option isn't available initially. You'll have to complete Remnant 2 in one of the three other difficulty choices to unlock the hardest difficulty.

Best Remnant 2 difficulty to pick

First, the best choice for you regarding the in-game difficulty in Remnant 2 will depend on many factors. This title isn't like other shooters, and if you have played the first game, you'll know what to expect. While shooting or using a melee weapon is important, you must also dodge and evade to preserve your health.

Moreover, you have the option to either play solo or in a group. If you choose the latter, it will be important to understand the role you and your allies adopt. Surviving is a great start to learning the in-game mechanics.

While your progression will be at the slowest rate, it will give you the best chances to live and progress through the story. The enemies are at their weakest at this level, including common enemies and bosses. The relatively forgiving nature could ensure Remnant 2 doesn't become frustrating.

Nightmare could be a great choice, but only if you want the most hardcore experience possible (considering Apocalypse will be locked). It offers a much higher rate of progression in terms of experience points. The enemies will also offer a harder challenge and thoroughly test you and your squad.

Unfortunately, The Veteran difficulty is caught in a bit of limbo, and it's best to avoid it (unless you've mastered Survivor but are not yet ready for Nightmare). While you can choose and tweak your difficulties, concentrate on your in-game class, build, weapon modifications, and more.